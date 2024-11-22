Gabby Douglas shares rare picture months after withdrawing from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

Gabby Douglas recently shared a rare picture on social media months after withdrawing from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. She was poised to return to the sport at the 2024 Winter Cup, held from February 23 to 25, 2024 in Kentucky. However, she was forced to withdraw from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

Douglas was expected to compete in the Winter Cup after having last competed in 2016 at the Rio Olympics, where she secured a gold medal in the team event alongside Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian. Following her withdrawal from the Winter Cup, the multi-Olympian set her sights on earning a spot for the Paris Games and competed in the 2024 U.S Classic, held on May 17 and 18, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Douglas scored 10.000 points in the all-around event, falling short of qualifying for the national championships. The 28-year-old was eligible to compete in three events at the U.S. Championships - vault, uneven bars, and balance beam, but was forced to remain dormant after enduring a major ankle injury.

After being forced to withdraw from the national championships, a qualifying event for the Olympic Trials, and sidelined from her Paris Olympics quest in a challenging season, Douglas has shared a picture of herself on social media expressing her burnout.

"Tired yo 👻🤕," Gabby Douglas wrote.

In a social media post earlier this month, the American gymnast expressed confidence in her physical and mental strength which she believes is ingrained in her DNA.

"I’m wired for greatness" - Gabby Douglas expresses confidence in her strength and DNA

Gabby Douglas of the United States during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final at the 2016 Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo credit: via Getty Images)

Gabby Douglas has informed her fans about undergoing a DNA + Traits test showing a strong foundation in an Instagram post.

"With strength in my DNA, I’m wired for greatness," Gabby Douglas wrote. "Every challenge is an opportunity to show what I’m made of. The results of my AncestryDNA + Traits test shows my DNA is set for strength, and it’s my mission to live up to that potential every day. 💪🏽 Here’s to embracing the strength we’re born with and making it unstoppable."

Douglas became the first African-American woman to win an individual all-around Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

