Gabby Douglas shares a comeback update amid concerns regarding her return to WOGA after Winter Cup withdrawal

Gabby Douglas' return to gymnastics after a long hiatus is something gymnastics fans all over the world are looking forward to.

After her announcement to return to the mat after the Rio Olympics, Douglas sent waves of excitement among gymnastics lovers as they were hopeful to see one of the most competitive lineups at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials, which will be held later this year.

Douglas announced that she would be ending her hiatus and making her first gymnastics appearance at the Winter Cup. However, she had to withdraw from the event at the last moment as she tested positive for COVID-19.

Some days after her withdrawal, her coach Anna Liukin told Olympics.com that Douglas had left the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) training facility. However, there was no official confirmation from her on the matter.

Fans speculated about her whereabouts and the American's next training center on social media. Recently, the two-time gold medalist at the London Olympics took to social media to share a video of her training on the uneven bars. Her Instagram story was reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by Gymnastics Now.

This was the first update from Douglas after her withdrawal from the Winter Cup. Putting an end to all the rumors and speculations, her coaches Anna and Valeri Liukin shared an update about the 28-year-old's whereabouts and training

Her coaches revealed that Douglas has returned to the WOGA and will continue her training at the Dallas-area gymnastics facility.

A brief look at Gabby Douglas' Junior Career

Gabby Douglas at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials - Day 2

Gabby Douglas began training as a gymnast at the age of six. After achieving prominent success on the junior circuit, she moved to Iowa to pursue her dream of becoming a professional gymnast at the age of 14.

Douglas made her international debut in 2008. Even though she did not have a podium finish in her debut season, it played a very important role in shaping her as a gymnast. Moreover, in the 2009 season, she suffered a wrist injury which cut her season short.

The Virginia native made a comeback in 2010 at the Nastia Liukin Supergirl Cup held in Massachusetts, where she was placed fourth in the all-around event. She had her first prominent podium finish at the U.S. Junior National Championships, where she clinched the silver medal in beam balance.

Furthermore, Douglas continued with her winning momentum at the 2010 Pan American Championships held in Mexico. There, she clinched the gold medal in the uneven bars as well as the team event.