Gabby Thomas gets overwhelmed while recalling her journey after witnessing her records in 5 events in high school 

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts while reacting to a picture of the record board of her High School. The Olympic gold medalist recalled her journey as an athlete and shared how she has come a long way since her High School Days.

After her High School, Gabby Thomas joined Harvard University and competed as an NCAA athlete before signing a deal with New Balance and forgoing her last year of eligibility in October 2018. Since then, Gabby Thomas has put forward incredible performances in the professional circuit, which included two medals in her debut Olympic games in Tokyo (1 silver, 1 bronze) and two medals at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Thomas emerged as the most successful American Track and Field athlete at the Paris Olympics after winning three gold medals ( 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay). Gabby Thomas reacted to a picture of her high school record boards and expressed her thoughts on her journey. She held the records in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, triple jump and the long jump.

Over the years, Thomas went on to improve her performances tremendously, and currently her personal best in the 200m is 3 seconds faster than her High School record, and she has taken away 1 second from 100m personal best. The 28-year-old got overwhelmed on seeing the records and shared that she was surprised to see that all the records were from her Junior year of High School.

"I’ve come a long way since high school 😭 Surprised to see all of my records are from junior year though," she wrote.

Gabby Thomas on how her High school coach played an integral role in her life

Gabby Thomas at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about how her High School coach played an integral role in being her support system in an interview with NBC. The American athlete shared that her High School Math teacher and track coach, Mrs. McCullagh, supported her and helped her develop a love for running.

Thomas credited her High School teacher for identifying the potential in her and encouraging her to improve her skills as an athlete.

"[Mrs. McCullagh] was a big part of my success and my support system [in] my hometown. She was always there for me. She really helped me fall in love with [running], and she saw the potential in me, and it just really encouraged me to stick with it," Thomas said.

Thomas' High school teacher was present in the stands when she won her first Olympic gold medal in the women's 200m at the Paris Olympics.

