Gabby Thomas gives 2-word reaction to Jalen Hurts' selfless approach after QB leads Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl

Gabby Thomas expressed her admiration for the NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts' selfless approach towards the game. Hurts was facing criticism for his offensive style but made it clear after winning the NFC Championship that the only thing that mattered to him was winning.

Hurts completed 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards with a passing touchdown and three rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a resounding 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The quarterback addressed those criticizing him in the post-match conference and called for a change in approach towards the game.

"I think we need to change our approach to all of this. I don't play the game for stats. I don't play the game for numbers or any statistical approval from anyone else," Hurts said.

"I understand everyone has a preconceived notion of how they want it to look or how they expect it to look. Winning and success is defined about that particular individual and how it's all relative to the person. What I define it as is winning. The number goal is always to come out here and win."

Gabby Thomas, who contributed to Team USA's two relay gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, agreed with the Eagles quarterback and wrote:

"Love this"

The American sprinter is currently preparing for the indoor season after putting her career-best season last year. She won her maiden 200m title at the Olympics in addition to the two relay gold medals and will be eager to win her first 200m world title this year.

“Having a rivalry is really important to how I approach my own training" - Gabby Thomas

38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards - Gabby Thomas in action (Source: Getty)

Speaking in an interview with Olympics.com in 2023, Gabby Thomas claimed that having a rivalry with other sprinters was very important to her. The three-time Olympic champion said it pushed her and made her work extra hard.

“Having a rivalry is really important to how I approach my own training and how I approach competition... it's not an easy path for me. It's not going to be easy, like having the medal being given to me. You’re going to have to work really hard on that day," she said.

Thomas is the fourth fastest sprinter in history but lost to Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in the 200m final at the 2023 World Championships. The duo was slated for a rematch at the 2024 Paris Olympics but the Jamaican withdrew and Thomas ran a sublime 21.83s for her maiden title.

The two sprinters have faced each other nine times and while Jackson leads the head-to-head record with six wins, Thomas will look for redemption at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

