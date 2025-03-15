Gabby Thomas gives honest opinion on running a middle distance race against Nikki Hiltz

During a 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival, Gabby Thomas and Nikki Hiltz playfully compared their racing events. The athletes discussed who is better on the tracks.

During the conference, they talked about what race distance would be suitable if they were to compete against each other. Thomas is a short-distance runner, and Hiltz participates in longer running events; both athletes considered distances of 600 or 800 meters as a middle ground.

As the conversation proceeded, Thomas revealed that she had never competed in an 800-meter race. However, Hiltz joked that they could beat Thomas in the 800m race.

During 'A Touch More' live podcast at the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival, the short clip of which was shared on Instagram on March 14, 2025, the interviewer, Megan Rapinoe, asked:

"Gabby, you are a short sprinter, Nikki, you are a short distance runner. It's like the same thing but different. Just a little bit longer. Who's faster? Nikki or Gabby. (0:02 onwards)

Another interviewer, Sue Birds, added:

"At what distance"?

Gabby Thomas responded:

"That is a really fun question. I would say, the 800 probably." (0:20 onwards)

The short distance runner further added:

"I have never run it. I've never gone that far."

Hiltz playfully admitted that Thomas is faster, adding:

"I think I can beat you in an 800."

Gabby Thomas reflects on the challenges of distance running for sprinters

The Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas took part in a mile run during a training session at the Buford-Bailey Track Club. She specializes in short-distance events like the 100m and 200m and she completed the mile in 5 minutes and 43 seconds. She finished third, trailing behind Bianca Stubler and Jessica Wright.

Thomas further shared that sprinters focus on high speed rather than endurance, making the extended distance a demanding task. Thomas started at a fast pace but struggled to maintain it, finishing the run visibly exhausted.

During an interview with the Today show in August, reflecting on the run, the sprinter said:

"The furthest I will run is one mile. We do a mile in the fall. It's a gut check. So we do it to tap into your mental side—can you finish a mile? And I know it's funny because for you guys, you're like, 'Oh, a mile.' No, it's really difficult for us,"

The annual mile run serves as a mental and physical test for sprinters. It pushes them beyond their typical race distances, emphasizing resilience over speed. Despite the difficulty, the exercise remains part of training to build overall conditioning.

