Gabby Thomas hypes up Team USA after heartbreaking  withdrawal from World Athletics Championships

After withdrawing from the World Athletics Championships, Gabby Thomas reacted to Team USA's roster for the tournament. Thomas announced a heartbreaking update of withdrawing from the Championships after citing an Achilles injury.
She earned the spot to compete in the 200m after narrowly clinching a third-place finish with 22.20 seconds at the 2025 USATF Championships. In a press release ahead of the World Championships, Thomas announced her decision while prioritizing her health and recovery.
“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself," Thomas wrote. "As an athlete you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can’t outwork an injury. Sometimes it’s about patience and making the right decision for the long term.”
The five-time Olympic medalist showed her support to her fellow teammates competing in Tokyo, which includes Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha'Carri Richardson, Brittany Brown, Kayla White, and Twanisha Terry in sprinting events. She shared the team's roster on her Instagram story and wrote:
"Let's go @usatf!! ❤️👏🏾👏🏾"
The USA men's sprinting team for the World Championships will include Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Robert Gregory, and Courtney Lindsey. The athletes will be seen competing in the highly anticipated Championships, scheduled from September 13 to 21, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.
"I was a little nervous" - Gabby Thomas reacts to fans' support over her withdrawal from World Athletics Championships
Gabby Thomas was taken aback by the fans' reaction after she announced her withdrawal from the upcoming World Atheltics Championships. Thomas stated that although she was nervous about sharing the injury updates, the fans' support of the decision brought a sense of relief.
"Wowow I was a little nervous about sharing my injury news, but I have been met with so much support from partners and track fans. It truly means so much. I love track and can’t wait to get back to myself and racing the best in the world. See you guys soon 🫶🏽"
Gabby Thomas was ready to compete in the 200m to improve her silver medal performance, which she won in 2023 after posting 21.81 seconds to follow Shericka Jackson. At the same edition, she also won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay alongside Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, and Tamari Davis.