  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Gabby Thomas makes her feelings clear on best sports movie of all time

Gabby Thomas makes her feelings clear on best sports movie of all time

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Mar 10, 2025 17:33 GMT
The Vox Media Podcast Stage Presented By Smartsheet At SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas reveals her all time best sports movie. Source: Getty

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas revealed her all-time favorite sports movie during her appearance at the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals. During the event, she joined 'A Touch More' Live with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe for a conversation.

Ad

The event also saw Paris Olympian and 1500m runner Nikki Hiltz take the stage alongside Thomas. Behind the scenes, Vox Media, who are hosting the Podcast Stage at the 2025 SXSW Conference, asked the 28-year-old about her favorite movie.

To which, Gabby Thomas responded, stating:

“The best sports movie of all time, that’s so hard. Why am I thinking ‘Bend It Like Beckham’”
Screenshot of Gabby Thomas answering the question. Credits - Instagram story/ gabbythomas
Screenshot of Gabby Thomas answering the question. Credits - Instagram story/ gabbythomas

The movie is a sports-comedy drama about a British-Indian girl named Jesminder Bhamra who pursues her passion for football despite her parents' opposition.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Notably, Thomas' global popularity has soared following her three gold medal triumphs in the individual 200m and as a crucial member of both women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams at the Paris Olympics.

Beyond her achievements in track and field, her following has also grown due to her impressive educational background, holding a Bachelor's degree from Harvard and a Master's degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Ad

Gabby Thomas reflected on whether signing shoe deal with New Balance felt like ‘life-changing’ money

Gabby Thomas at Paris Olympics. Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas at Paris Olympics. Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas reflected on signing a shoe deal and whether it felt life-changing during her appearance on the 'Why Not Me? with Mike Jackson' podcast. She admitted she didn’t come from a track and field family. So, the offer was also equal to turning pro, even though it was modest compared to other sports. In an October 2024 interview, she expressed her thoughts, stating (29:14 onwards):

Ad
“For me, it felt like life-changing money. In retrospect, I mean compared to other sports and other leagues, it's not, but in track and field, a lot of us are just people who haven't seen money before, if I'm being frank, right?"
"So, we don't know what a lot of money looks like, but for me, it really was life-changing money. I mean, signing that New Balance deal, they ended up paying for my education and gave me the opportunity to run professional track,” she added.
Ad

youtube-cover

Thomas further mentioned that without the deal, she wouldn't have been able to stay in the sport due to a lack of resources for attending meets. However, she acknowledged that track and field is moving in a positive direction with the introduction of Athlos, founded by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League.

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी