Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known about Sha’Carri Richardson and USA teammates while reflecting on Olympic gold medal

Gabby Thomas shared her thoughts about her bond with Sha’Carri Richardson and other USA relay teammates. She was part of the gold-winning USA 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thomas earlier won the gold in the 200m with a clinical 21.83s run. She ran the third legs of 4x100m relay and handed the anchor to Richardson, who blasted home for a maiden gold.

Thomas was also joined by Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry for the first two legs. She hyped up the talented team in a recent interview with Forbes, suggesting they were the best in the world ahead of Jamaica and Britain.

“My 4 x 100 team of Sha’Carri Richardson, myself, Tee Tee Terry, and Melissa Jefferson, it’s just so much talent. I definitely think we’re the top dogs right now. Especially as it pertains to our main rivals, Great Britain and Jamaica,” Gabby Thomas said.

Thomas also ran the third leg for the USA in the 4x400m relay, where they won another gold medal. She recently ran her personal best time of 49.15s in the women's 400m at the inaugural Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica.

When Gabby Thomas addressed rumors of fighting with Sha’Carri Richardson

Gabby Thomas, Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson at the 2023 World Athletics Championships - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson were rumoured to have fought over something during the relay camp at the 2023 World Championships. However, Thomas refuted the rumors and said everything was cool between them.

"The worst rumor is me fighting at the relay camp... people love, they have this fake beef between and Sha'Carri Richardson and they just love it,” she said on an episode of “Why Not Me?” podcast in October last year.

"Yeah, we don't train together so we don't know each other but we do relays together, so we're cool. But people have this idea that every time we link, we fight...like physical fighting. I hate it, I can't stand it,” Thomas added.

Richardson also downplayed any rift in an interview with NBC, saying:

"I just remember trusting my third leg – trusting Gabby – and knowing that she's going to put that stick in my hand no matter what and to leave my best on the track.”

It's worth noting that Thomas and Richardson won the gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, regardless of the rumors. They did it together again at the 2024 Paris Olympics and would hope to do three-peat at the World Championships later this year.

