Gabby Thomas opens up about the advice she would give her younger self

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas opened up about the advice she would give her younger self. The American athlete revealed that she would urge her younger self to move out of her comfort zone and surround herself with people who had an encouraging and uplifting nature.

Thomas won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, and her performance in the women's 200m finals earned great praise from fans. The 28-year-old registered a dominating performance to clinch the title with a formidable lead to defeat 100m gold medalist, Julien Alfred.

Gabby Thomas has faced several challenges in her athletics journey but emerged stronger every time. Thomas spoke to ESPN about a piece of crucial advice that she would give her younger self.

The Olympic gold medalist highlighted the importance of having a good team to support an athlete during tough times and eventually play a major role in achieving their desired goals. Furthermore, she expressed that an upcoming athlete should be accustomed to getting out of their comfort zone as it makes them susceptible to quickly adjust to race conditions.

"Advice/inspiration that I would give my younger self - don't be afraid to surround yourself with people who uplift and push you. Being outside your comfort zone and rising to every occasion will become your super power. Embrace it, appreciate it, and grow from it. Coaches, mentors, and teammates who challenge you will motivate you to achieve things you never would've imagined," she wrote.

Gabby Thomas gives crucial advice to upcoming athletes

Gabby Thomas celebrates at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

In a video posted on her TikTok account, Gabby Thomas gave a crucial piece of advice to upcoming athletes. She revealed that athletes should be open to feedback and always try to understand different perspectives as it will help them improve their performance in multiple aspects.

Moreover, she claimed that people should accept their mistakes and work on their shortcomings to grow as athletes.

"I'm gonna give a little bit of advice that I feel like is really important being on your journey to being an athlete, whether that be in college or at the next level because under a lot of my videos, there have been a lot of arguments, especially my running videos where people get very defensive and I think a really important skill in life is learning how to listen to other people's ideas and share ideas and accepting that you could be wrong or accepting that two people can still be right," she said.

Furthermore, Thomas urged people to never stop learning as she believes there is always a scope for improvement.

