Gabby Thomas poses in black bikini top while enjoying beach time with fiancé Spencer McManes after heartbreaking end to 2025 season

Gabby Thomas shared snaps by the beach with fiancé Spencer McManes on Sunday, September 7. The athlete is spending some time relaxing after announcing last week that she will be withdrawing from the World Championships due to an Achilles injury.

For the Tokyo Worlds, the women’s 200m is one of the most competitive races. As Gabby Thomas is not competing, the star-studded lineup includes Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Shericka Jackson, and Anavia Battle.

As the athlete is sitting out of Worlds, she has taken some time to spend with her fiancé. On September 7, Gabby Thomas shared a series of Instagram Stories from a beach day. She was seen in black beachwear paired with Prada sunglasses. The athlete also shared a cozy selfie with McManes.

She captioned the post:

“Enemy of peace @spencermcmanes”

Screenshot of story (IG/@gabbythomas)

Thomas and McManes have been dating since 2022 and got engaged in March this year. McManes has been a constant supporter of Gabby and was present at the 2024 Paris Olympics, cheering for her as she won three gold medals.

Gabby Thomas announces withdrawal from World Athletics Championships

Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

On September 2, Gabby Thomas announced that she will not be competing in this year’s World Athletics Championships after suffering from an Achilles injury. Gabby Thomas had secured her spot on the team by finishing third in the 200m final at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

In a press release, she shared the update that she will not run at the World Championships scheduled from September 13 to 21.

“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself. As an athlete you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can’t outwork an injury. Sometimes it’s about patience and making the right decision for the long term. All the best to my Team USA teammates fighting for medals in Tokyo.”

Meanwhile, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Anavia Battle will take the lead for Team USA in the 200m. Thomas opened her 2025 season by winning the 200m at the Grand Slam Track Series in Kingston, clocking 22.62 s. She then lowered the time to 21.95 s in the second leg of the series in Miami.

However, the 2025 season has been tougher for her, with a best 200m time of 21.95 s placing her fourth on the list of fastest women behind Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred (21.71) and fellow Americans Jefferson-Wooden (21.84) and McKenzie Long (21.93).

