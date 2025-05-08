Gabby Thomas reacts to Clayton Murphy's emotional retirement message

Gabby Thomas recently made her feelings known as Clayton Murphy announced his retirement from track and field. As the Olympic bronze-medalist called time on his career, Thomas congratulated him for his incredible accomplishments in the sport.

Murphy was one of the best middle-distance runners Team USA has seen in recent years. The athlete first found fame in 2015, when he became the first American in 15 years to win the 800m gold at the Pan American Games. A year later, he clocked a personal best of 1:42.93s at the Rio Olympics finals to win bronze, becoming the only American man to win an Olympic medal in the 800m distance in the last 30 years.

On Thursday, Clayton Murphy announced hai retirement from track and field, writing on Instagram,

“Today, I'm officially retiring from professional track and field. I poured everything I had into this sport, and I'm walking away with pride, gratitude, and a heart full of memories. A decade on the global stage is more than most pros will ever get to experience and I'm so grateful for what every year has taught me. I might be done running 50s around the track but I know I'll always be a part of this sport one way or another. Can't wait to share with you what's next!”

Reacting to the news, Gabby Thomas wrote in the comments section,

“Congratulations on an inspiring and remarkable career👏🏽🙌🏽.

Gabby Thomas attends the 2025 Met Gala

Thomas at the Met Gala (Image Source: Getty)

On Monday, May 5, Gabby Thomas achieved a major honor in her career as she attended the 2025 Met Gala. At the event, the Olympic champion was dressed in a luxurious red gown by Ahluwalia that featured 10,000 beads.

Sharing a glimpse of her outing on the red carpet, Thomas wrote on Instagram,

“Felt like royalty last evening in my @ahluwalia. Thank you, @charlottetilbury ❤️.”

On the track end of things, Gabby Thomas has gotten her 2025 off to a great start. Last season, the American became the only track and field athlete to win three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, and she looks poised to continue her dominance this year.

In April, Thomas competed at Grand Slam Track Kingston, where she was crowned ‘Slam champion' in the long sprints event group. She followed this up with an appearance in the short sprints event group at Grand Slam Track Miami, where she finished fourth in the 100m and clinched the title in the 200m.

