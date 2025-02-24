Gabby Thomas reacts as Josh Hoey set North American Indoor 800m record after stellar performance

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about Josh Hoey's exceptional performance in the 800m at the USATF Indoor Championships. Thomas is currently gearing up for the 2025 season.

Ad

On February 23, in Staten Island, New York, Josh Hoey proved his billing in the 800m dash as he set a new American record by clocking 1:43.24. He improved his own 800m national record and won his first national title by besting Brandon Miller and Wes Ferguson, who clocked 1:44.26 and 1:44.92, claiming second and third place, respectively.

His stellar performance caught the attention of the 200m Olympic Champion, Gabby Thomas, who reacted to his feat on her X handle. Lauding Hoey for his staunch victory, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Wow Big Josh Hoey fan!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thomas has not commenced her 2025 track season yet and is expected to directly start running in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league, which is scheduled to start in April. The athlete was last seen on the track at the Athlos NYC meet, where she earned a second-place finish in the 200m.

Ahead of this, she ran incredible races in the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals. Thomas clinched her first gold in the 200m dash, where she recorded 21.83s, besting Julien Alfred and Brittany Brown. She bagged her second gold in the 4x100m relay and the third one in the 4x400m relay event.

Ad

Gabby Thomas opened up about competing in the Grand Slam Track

American Olympic champion, Thomas - Source: Getty

Along with the World Athletics Championships, Gabby Thomas has now also signed up for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League, which is a work toward elevating track and field by giving the sport to gain popularity. After signing for her participation in this event, Thomas opened up about her feelings about the same while talking to FloTrack.

Ad

Exuding excitement for it, she said that she wants to continue testing herself:

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," said gabby Thomas.

Ad

Talking about the advantages of the league, she added:

"Grand Slam Track allows us that chance in 2025. Michael’s vision is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to give the millions of track fans around the world even more chances to watch us compete. I look forward to seeing all of our fans at the four Slams next year."

Gabby Thomas was recently given the honor of being an honorary starter in the Austin Marathon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback