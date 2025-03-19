Gabby Thomas reacts to Nikki Hiltz missing the Olympic medalist during threshold training session with a hilarious song choice 

Gabby Thomas reacted to long-distance runner Nikki Hiltz missing her during the threshold training. The athletes recently shared the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals platform.

Ad

Gabby Thomas amassed global recognition as the most formidable American track and field athlete after she walked home with three gold medals from the 2024 Games. She has been the highlight of several events and shows since her glorious Olympic campaign.

At the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals from March 7 -15, 2025, she joined Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, and Nikki Hiltz on the panel, touching on various topics related to her sport.

Shortly after, track athletes Hiltz and Thomas teamed up for a 6 x mile run as part of their workout. Despite a strong start, the latter withdrew at 1k after feeling the lactic hit. In a recent Instagram story, as Hiltz graced their familiar track for threshold training, they expressed how they missed Thomas' presence.

Ad

Trending

"really missed my threshold training partner @gabbythomas today"

Hiltz paired the story with Cali Swag District's song, 'Teach Me How To Dougie', a nod to the three-time Olympic gold medalist's recent attempt at the trend on TikTok.

Thomas was in splits when she noticed the song, hilariously commenting:

"with the song choice"

Gabby Thomas reacts to Nikki Hiltz's song choice during training; Instagram - @gabbythomas

Gabby Thomas weighed in on the issues Grand Slam Track promises to resolve in track and field

Gabby Thomas at the Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas signed with the debut edition of Michael Johnson-hosted Grand Slam Track, ready to take off in April 2025. Thomas conversed with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird in 'A Touch More' podcast at the SXSW event, where she talked about how GST promises to address two major issues of the sport.

Ad

She shared how the league would allow fans to watch races around the year and bring athletes to compete mandatorily since they signed a contract.

"I mean the interest is there, people are tuning in, they know who we are and they want to watch and track is so simple, everyone can understand it. It's just such a perfect fan experience so why isn't there a simple place for people to go watch it if they want to watch it."

Ad

She added:

"The other issue that Grand Slam definitely fixes is athletes showing up to compete, I think one of the barriers in our sport is where we don't have a structure where we're mandated to run. Grand Slam kind of ensures that we're contracted to run, we're going to be there and we're going to show up." (beginning 20:41)

Thomas received the 2024 Jackie Joyner-Kersee award after her success at the quadrennial event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback