Gabby Thomas reacts to Sydney McLaughlin's shout-out for her feature on Vogue's cover

Gabby Thomas reacted to a shout-out from the 400m hurdles Olympic champion, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Both the athletes are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 track season.

Thomas concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Athlos NYC meet, and following this, enjoyed her off-season. In her downtime, the American was featured on the cover page of some magazines, including SI Swimsuit. She recently turned up the glamor on January 8 by getting featured in Vogue magazine as well.

Highlighting this achievement, one of her teammates, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, gave a shout-out to her by sharing a picture of the magazine with her on the cover picture and wrote:

"Oh hi there! @gabbythomas."

Reacting to McLaughlin-Levrone's sweet gesture, Gabby Thomas reshared her story on her Instagram handle and wrote:

"🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻"

Thomas' Instagram story

Thomas and McLaughlin-Levrone competed together at the Paris Olympics, teaming up for the women's 4x400m relay, where they and the team set an American record of 3:15.27 to win the 37th gold medal of the Olympics for Team USA.

Along with that, Thomas won two more gold medals in the 200m dash and the women's 4x100m relay. Sydney, on the other hand, won one more gold medal in the 400m hurdles, where she clocked a world record of 50.37s.

Gabby Thomas speaks about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's performance in 4x400m relay at Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas appeared on the podcast named 'Why Not Me?' in October last year, where she opened up about her experience of running with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the women's 4x400m relay.

She revealed that they did not practice at all for the race, so when the time came for the baton exchange with the hurdler, she was stunned by her pace.

"For that relay, we didn't get to practice at all, so that was my first time ever doing an exchange with Sydney, and I didn't realize how she was going to be coming in that fast. There is nobody in the world who can finish a 400 that fast. I've never seen that before in my life; she came in so hot I was like, she almost ran me over," Gabby Thomas said.

Both Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be seen competing in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track events, which will be held from April 2025. The latter was one of the first athletes to be chosen for participation in this upcoming event.

Thomas' Olympic medal count currently is five medals, including three gold medals, which she won in the 2024 Games, and one silver and one bronze medal, which she bagged during the Tokyo Games. On the other hand, the hurdler's Olympic medal count is four gold medals.

