Gabby Thomas reacts to "validating" message about Imposter syndrome

Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to open up on her struggles with imposter syndrome.

Thomas won the Paris Diamond League in June last year, clocking 22.05s in the 200m race. However, she recorded a seventh-place finish at the Monaco Diamond League after being defeated by double cross 200m title holder Shericka Jackson.

She recently opened up about her struggles with imposter syndrome, defined as an inability to acknowledge success internally and feeling anxious despite being high-performing in outside, objective ways.

With imposter syndrome, an individual doesn’t feel competent or confident irrespective of what they achieve. They also do not experience the joy of success since they are always doubting their abilities.

Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix and six other companies, took to X on March 5 to post about imposter syndrome, writing:

“Having imposter syndrome is actually a good thing. It means you are continually changing yourself by taking on the things you are not sure you can manage.”

Gabby Thomas retweeted Mark’s post a day later and wrote:

“Imposter syndrome is something I have always struggled with. This is really validating to read.”

Gabby Thomas starts 2024 season with gold at the New Balance Indoor Prix

The 26-year-old world champion and Olympic medalist recently began her 2024 on a high as she won in the 300m event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Competing in Boston after missing a meet in Texas last month, Thomas timed an impressive 35.75s, coming surprisingly close to the American record. Joining her on the platform was Nigeria's Blessing Ofilli and compatriot Lynna Irby Jackson.

Regarding her win, Gabby Thomas told reporters:

“It’s been so much fun, I mean everyone’s here, these are my people, this is my town, this is my sponsor, so it’s been great and this just shows that I’m in great shape. This is a really good performance for this time of the year for me, so I’m really happy about it, I’m really excited and I feel good.”