Gabby Thomas responds to incorrect fact being stated while talking about University of Texas' first African-American students

2020 Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas recently reacted to a post sharing wrong information regarding the admission of African-American students to the University of Texas at Austin. This post comes after diversity programs were restricted and prohibited in various states and universities in the USA.

Owing to this, students especially those of African-American lineage have lost their place at the university. The program's main motive was to boost the participation of minority communities such as African Americans in educational institutions.

However, the Supreme Court banned these DEI programs from universities to provide fair opportunities and remove social inequalities among various cultures.

This ban has led to growing cultural battles and debates. Amidst this growing debate and controversy, Maggie Q Thompson, a news editor of the Austin Chronicle shared an incident of a girl named Nyeka from Austin who lost her place at the University of Texas at Austin after the DEI programs were removed.

However, she presented the wrong info in her article that the University of Texas at Austin accepted its first black students in 1956. But reports suggest that the university has been accepting black students since September 1950 when the Supreme Court ordered legislation to admit qualified black students in public universities.

Thomas retweeted the post shared by Thompson with the caption:

"UT didn’t accept black students until 1956? Oh wow"

Gabby Thomas: All you need to know about the Olympic medalist

Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas is a prominent track and field athlete from the USA who specializes mainly in the 100m and 200m sprint. Besides, she is also a regular member of the US 4x100m relay team.

Thomas was born on December 7, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia to Jennifer Randall and Desmond Thomas. Hailing from Williston Northampton School, Thomas was heavily inspired by track and field legend Allyson Felix. Following this, she became deeply attached to the sport.

Thomas completed her collegiate career at Harvard University and graduated with a degree in neurobiology. During her time at Harvard University, Gabby Thomas clinched 22 conference titles across six events. She also registered various school and Ivy League records during her time at Harvard University.

Gabby Thomas turned pro in 2018 after she struck a deal with the sports footwear brand, New Balance. Across her senior career, the Atlanta native has clinched two Olympic medals - one silver in the 4*100m relay and one bronze in the 200m disciplines. Besides, she was also a part of the gold medal-winning 4*100m relay team during the 2023 Budapest World Championships. Thomas also clinched a silver medal in the 200m discipline in Budapest.