Gabby Thomas reveals the form of running she dislikes the most

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas has revealed the form of running she dislikes the most. She shared her thoughts on the same in her latest update on Instagram.

The 28-year-old was sweating it out in a gym and looked exhausted while running on a treadmill. She described running on the treadmill as her least favorite form of running, captioning it:

“Least favorite type of running is….treadmill running 🤷‍♀️”

Screenshot of Thomas’ Instagram story. Credits - IG/ gabbythomas

While Thomas expressed her dislike for treadmill running, she had previously shared her struggles with running a mile. Although sprinters typically don't engage in long-distance training, her coach Tonja Buford-Bailey makes her and her training partners run a mile sometimes to test their endurance and support better gut health.

On February 16, Gabby Thomas attended the 2025 Austin Marathon as the event's guest celebrity starter. She expressed her gratitude for the invite via her X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

“Getting kinda good at starting marathons 🤷🏽‍♀️ Thanks for having me @austinmarathon !! Love this community 🫶🏽”

Last year, the two-time World Championships medalist served as the Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon, where she was engaged in various pre- and post-race activities.

After a remarkable 2024 season, Thomas has set her sights on the 2025 World Athletics Championships scheduled in Tokyo, Japan, later in September this year.

Gabby Thomas shares why she’s done ‘fighting her hair’

Gabby Thomas attends the TIME Impact Dinner. PHOTO: Getty Images

In a 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan.com (over Zoom), Gabby Thomas was asked about three things she wanted to not pay attention to. She shared that fighting her hair is something she would not like to bother about, saying:

“As a female athlete, and especially as a Black female athlete, you have to look a certain way or else you’re susceptible to a lot of criticism, and it almost always comes back to how our hair looks…I’ll be so stressed out before a race thinking, Oh my god, my hair is not gonna be perfect. People are gonna say something on the internet. I’ll be straightening it or trying to slick it back.

She further mentioned how there has been a cultural shift where Black female athletes are embracing themselves and expressing pride in being a part of it:

“When I go run, I don’t want to worry about if my edges are done, if my hair is straight, or about my marketability because I’m choosing to just exist as I am. We’re seeing a shift in this among Black female athletes, and I’m really proud of that and I want to be a part of that,” Thomas said.

Besides fighting her hair, she stated that energy drinks and overextending herself are the other two things she wants to let go of.

