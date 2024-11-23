Gabby Thomas sends message to athletes confused about picking agencies after graduation 

Gabby Thomas recently showcased her support in a post about athletes picking agencies after college. Drawing from her own experience, the American athlete offered to help if any athlete required help in the matter.

Mo Wells, Director of Sports Academy, shared this tweet on X, talking about how athletes should be cautious before choosing any agency or taking any money after high school or college. He penned down his thoughts, which read:

"Athletes… please PLEASE. Be mindful of what agency you choose to represent you & who you decide gets to handle your $ & investments. Don’t just jump at a $ sign out of high school or college. Easier said than done but please just do your homework. Ask questions. Get references."

Following this statement, Olympic champion Gabby Thomas reacted to the statement and extended her support to any athlete looking for help or any suggestions. She wrote:

"If you’re like me and didn’t know who or what to ask, my inbox is always open!!"

Gabby Thomas went to high school at Williston Northampton School, and following graduation, she attended college at Harvard University.

Gabby Thomas revealed her story behind getting into Harvard University

Thomas speaks about getting into Harvard University- Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas appeared on a podcast, 'Why Not Me?' with Mike Jackson, where she opened up about how she got into Harvard University. She also revealed that she was rejected by multiple schools, such as LSU and Florida, considering that she did not meet their criteria.

"I remember actually reaching out to universities and their track programs, and I mean, they just hit me back with their standards. I reached out to LSU,'sorry you're not fast enough'; reached out to Florida, you're not fast enough," said Thomas.

Speaking about Harvard, Thomas added:

"For me it was like okay I was a decent athlete and I was a decent student. I was not the best student like, I'll say it here first I had a couple C's on me transcript. I was a normal student, I did my work but by no means I was a genius.

"I'm very much like everybody, but I did things well, I did my best, and I was very consistent, and so I was consistently decent at track and I was consistently decent in the classroom. During the application process and when I did my interviews, I showcased that I was a person that was eager to learn."

In the podcast, Gabby Thomas also unveiled that she was forced by her mother to join the track and field, however, she was thankful for her choice. The 27-year-old concluded her Paris Olympics campaign with three gold medals after her impressive performances in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m dashes.

