  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Gabby Thomas turns heads in a red dress at Time's Impact Dinner after earning a spot in List of The Closers

Gabby Thomas turns heads in a red dress at Time's Impact Dinner after earning a spot in List of The Closers

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 15, 2025 05:30 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas recently stole the show at the Time's Impact Dinner after making it to the 25-member list of The Closers. Following her Paris Olympics heroics, Thomas has been busy making appearances at several media and event engagements.

Ad

She recently appeared at the Time's Impact Dinner held on February 13, 2025, in New York City. Time unveiled its 2025 "The Closers" list, featuring 25 Black leaders dedicated to fighting inequality.

For the star-studded evening, Thomas was seen donning a long red dress that featured golden rings. She opted for big hoops and completed the look with silver strapped heels. Sharing the pictures from the night, Thomas wrote:

"@time ‘s The Closers Impact Dinner ❤️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The dinner was held only a few weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end what he called "DEI discrimination in the federal workplace." Thomas was inducted into the elite list alongside actor, and director Colman Domingo, Senator Raphael Warnock, founder of BirthFUND Elaine Welteroth, CEO of the National Black Justice Collective David J. Johns, actor Niecy Nash, and more.

She further shared a mirror selfie, where the five-time Olympic medalist was seen donning a black one-side off-shoulder dress and added a black heart emoji.

Ad
Screenshot of Thomas&#039; Instagram story.
Screenshot of Thomas' Instagram story.

Gabby Thomas reflects on the advice received by Allyson Felix and other athletes that helped them bag a gold medal in relay event at Paris Olympics

Sha&#039;carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Gabby Thomas, and Melissa Jefferson of Team United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)
Sha'carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Gabby Thomas, and Melissa Jefferson of Team United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas secured a gold medal in the 4x100m relay event alongside Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson at the Paris Games. Thomas, who ran the third leg highlighted the inspiring message passed by Allyson Felix and Carmelita Jeter that motivated them to dominate in Paris.

Ad
"Seeing them pass the baton to us—literally, no pun intended—it just meant so much, " Thomas said. "We had such a short amount of time to get it together, but we went into it having a shared goal and wanting to continue the legacy. It’s a special bond and moment, especially in a sport where most of it is individual." (via cosmopolitian.com)

Felix and Jeter, along with other teammates dominated the 4x100m relay event at the 2012 London Games. Felix also led the team to the gold medal in the event at the 2016 Rio Games.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी