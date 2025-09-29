Gable Steveson reacts as Jon Jones annouces decision to coach him after MMA debut

Gable Steveson recently reacted to former professional mixed martial artist Jon Jones announcing his decision to train him for the UFC heavyweight faceoff. Jones' decision came days after Steveson won his MMA debut match.

The Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion locked horns with Braden Peterson at LFA 217, held in Minnesota. Steveson dominated the bout with a technical knockout in round one, which lasted for only 98 seconds, on September 12, 2025. Impressed by his fierce debut, Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his coaching decision and wrote:

"It’s not a matter of if he can, it’s a matter of when. I’ve had many great teammates over the years, but I’ve always said if I would ever be a coach it would have to be a Wrestler who was completely committed to success. I found my guy and I’m excited to add world championship coach to my resume."

Steveson also showed his excitement and confidence in achieving success under Jones' mentorship. He shared a post of the announcement on his Instagram story, writing:

"Let's get it then Coach."

Screenshot of Steveson's Instagram story.

Jones returned to MMA in 2023 after a 3-year break. He announced his retirement in 2025.

"Winning the Olympics in America would be such a big thing" - Gable Steveson opens up on his 2028 LA Olympics appearance

Gable Stevenson during the NCAA Division 1 wrestling national championship in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gable Steveson opened up about his participation at the 2028 LA Games, stating he won't ignore the opportunity to compete and win on home soil. Further, he also highlighted the possibility of making an attempt to play in the NFL.

“I do have goals in mind,” Steveson said. “I would love to go to L.A. in 2028. Winning the Olympics in America would be such a big thing, especially having it in L.A. with magnitude of what L.A. is. That’s definitely a big part of why I came back to wrestle. Also, I think a lot of doors are still open. I went to the Buffalo Bills and after that I had a few teams reach out about putting my on practice squad and that definitely kept me into football, too." (mmafighting.com)

Gable Steveson won a gold medal in the 125kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Before making his MMA debut, Steveson made an effort to join the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

