Gable Steveson's Minnesota Wrestling signs 2x All-American in latest transfer portal pick

Gable Steveson's team, the Minnesota Gophers wrestling program announced that two-time All-American Chris Cannon has officially joined the squad for the 2025-26 season. The program has produced many talented wrestlers, including Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar.

Northwestern transfer Chris Cannon competed for five seasons with the Wildcats and achieved three NCAA qualifications and two All-American honors in 2021 and 2022. Following the 2023-24 season, he transferred to Michigan and wrestled one match, but his season was cut short due to injury.

In his graduate season, Cannon returned to the Wildcats and competed at 141 lbs to finish the season with a 5-9 record. Minnesota wrestling announced Cannon's addition to the team. He holds a career record of 76-33 and a 19-9 record with the Big Ten competition.

"Adding Chris Cannon to our lineup is a strong addition for our programme. He's a proven competitor, a two-time All-American, and brings the kind of experience and toughness that will look to solidify our 133-pound weight class. Having someone with his resume in the room will benefit all of our lightweights," said Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum, via gophersports website.

Gable Steveson concluded his collegiate career, finishing second in the 2025 NCAA Championships. He has secured two NCAA Division I national titles in 2021 and 2022. In 2025, he returned to the program after retirement, aiming for a third title. However, Steveson was narrowly defeated by Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson in the finals, 4-5 bout.

Gable Steveson pens a note for the Minnesota wrestling program following his final NCAA appearance

Gable Steveson concluded his collegiate career with a 103-3 record, the best winning percentage in Minnesota wrestling. He is the only wrestler in the program to earn five All-American honors and to become the first heavyweight to win the Dan Hodge Trophy twice.

Steveson initially retired from college wrestling after the 2021-22 season but later returned to the university for his final season. Following his last appearance, Steveson penned a heartfelt note for the program expressing gratitude on Instagram.

The note read:

"First, thank you, @gopherwrestling! From an 18-year-old kid to now 24 years old (or 30 years old, as some would say lol), when I left in 2022, there was always this itch to give y’all one last go-around, and I’m glad I could come back and give the university the light that it deserves! We had a generational run, and I don’t regret my decision to stay at home to put on for the city again and again!

"In the end, wins and losses will never define what I tried to do for the sport of wrestling. The attraction, viewership, and showmanship always meant the most to me when I stepped out on the mat. To give it the light it deserves."

In the post, Gable Steveson also thanked fans, mentioning how he would skip warmups to interact with them or stay after duals. Before retiring in 2022, Steveson also won gold in men’s freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

