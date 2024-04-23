"Game Changer", "This is huge"- Fans react as Gabby Thomas and Alexis Ohanian partner for 776 Invitational women's only track meet

Fans online are delighted as Gabby Thomas recently partnered with American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian for a women's-only track event. The league has been named 776 Invitational after Ohanian’s foundation, 776.

The deal was announced during the Business Of Women Sports Summit, which both Thomas and Ohanian attended. The 776 Invitational aims to ‘elevate the profile of top women athletes, as revealed by Ohanian, the founder of Reddit.

Meanwhile, Gabby Thomas claimed that the event aims to inspire fans worldwide with a reinvented format.

The event will start after the Paris Olympics 2024 in September and will award $50,000 in prize money to winners while the runner-up and third-place finishers will get $25,000 and $10,000 each. The prize money for the 776 Invitational is the largest ever in women's track and field and even surpasses that of the Diamond League and Olympics.

The new event is set to uplift the women’s track and field to new heights, and fans online couldn't control their excitement over the news.

"Game Changer @itsgabbyt", a fan hailed Thomas for the launch 776 Invitational.

"It’s official! TRUST ME, THE WORLD AIN’T READY FOR THIS!!!!!!!", another fan expressed.

It was an exciting day for Track and Field on April 22 as Michael Johnson also announced earlier that he had secured $30m in investments for his new league. Fans online were even more excited when the Gabby Thomas partnership with 776 Invitational came to the fore.

"Track and field did something right today", a fan expressed.

"Women’s sports in 2024 (upward trend emoji)", another track and field enthusiast noted.

"This is what i’m talking about, make the people with money put it where their mouth is", a user wrote.

Gabby Thomas looking for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Gabby Thomas won a bronze medal in 200m at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in her maiden appearance on the grand stage. This time around, she is vowing to get her hands on the gold.

Thomas started her 2024 season with a sensational victory at New Balance Grand Prix in February where she won the 300m event. The 27-year-old clocked 35.75s to leave behind Favour Ofili of Nigeria who clocked 35.99 seconds. After the victory, Thomas expressed in a post-race interview that she really wants the Olympic gold medal.

"I really want a gold medal and I know what that's going to take. So I just, I didn't even go on vacation, I didn't do a lot of partying. I'm just like, I need to rest. I need to rest my soul, get my mind right, get ready for this Olympic year," Gabby Thomas said.