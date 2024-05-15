"Gave them the brother they never wanted"- Riley Gaines takes a dig at the Kappa Kappa Game for admitting transgender athlete

One of the biggest advocates for women's sports, Riley Gaines has yet again raised her voice against the Kappa Kappa Game for allowing a transgender athlete in and breaking the sisterhood rule. The admission of a transgender woman, Artemis Langford, to the University of Wyoming sorority last year captivated a lot of attention and six sorority members filed a lawsuit for the same last year.

The six members of the sorority have claimed that the college faculties have broken their rights as women by allowing a transgender woman to join their private club at the University of Wyoming. The judges of the Federal appellate court were left confused in ruling the case.

On this, Riley Gaines shared her opinion on her X account. She cheered for the six sorority sisters who stood against the admission of Langford. She expressed,

"Today is the day! In Denver for Oral arguments with the UofWyoming girls who are suing their sorority, Kappa Kappa Game, for admitting a man into their sorority/sorority house. Sororities are exclusively for WOMEN. Let's gooo!"

Adding to this, she took a dig at the University of Wyoming by stating how they have admitted a person who did not belong to the sorority.

"These girls were promised sisterhood, but instead Kappa Kappa Gamma gave them the brother they never wanted."

Hannah Holtemeier, one of the six sisters who sued their university, raised her voice to protect women's privacy.

"Women's spaces should be protected period," she said."

Another complainant, Jaylyn Westenbroek, revealed they were asked to leave the university if they were uncomfortable with the situation.

"We were told to leave if we were uncomfortable. It is not ok for someone to tell you to leave your own home in order to feel comfortable."

Riley Gaines opens up about her journey as an advocate for women's sports

Riley Gaines has been proudly raising her voice against transgender athletes in women's sports ever since she was snatched of her fifth-place trophy because of another transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

On the 38th National Girls and Women in Sports Day, she opened up about her accomplishments in an episode of the "Gaines for Girls Podcast".

"I will forever be proud of my accomplishments - accomplishments that were only attainable as a result of my life-long dedication to my sport, endless hours of hard work and sacrifice, and the creation of a dedicated women's category in sport."

She also revealed her experience with Lia Thomas at the NCAA Championships in her opinion piece called, 'On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, let's celebrate achievements on the basis of sex, not gender identity.' Pointing out the obvious discrimination she faced while competing with Thomas, Gaines stated,

"In my own experience swimming against Lia (formerly Will) Thomas at our NCAA Championships, I can whole-heartedly attest to the blatantly obvious unfair advantages and discrimination we faced as female athletes."

Be it supporting a college athlete or standing against the US President, the former Kentucky swimmer never steps back.