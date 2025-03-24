“Gave me chills all over again”- Michael Phelps makes feelings known about surpassing Mark Spitz's record in iconic Olympic relay race

Michael Phelps opened up about breaking Mark Spitz's record after the terrific showdown between the USA and France in the 4x100m relay race at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Phelps is one of the most decorated swimmers in the world, considering his powerful performances throughout his career. One of the most memorable ones of his career was the 4x100m freestyle race at the 2008 Olympics, where he and his team defeated France by 0.08s.

Phelps' teammate Jason Lezak delivered an exceptional anchor leg in the event, helping his team to win gold. Phelps won his eighth gold medal, surpassing Mark Spitz's seven in the Olympics. The American swimmer shared a video of the 4x100m relay race against the French swimmers on his Instagram story.

The video showcased the entire performance, and in the last leg, Phelps was seen cheering fiercely for Lezak. Making his feelings known about this victory and winning his eighth Olympic gold medal, he wrote in the caption:

"Woah.... this gave me chills all over again... This crew was epic to share the pool w," wrote Micheal Phelps.

Phelps' Instagram story

The US team that competed in this 4x100m relay race included Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, and Jason Lezak.

When Michael Phelps revealed how he used to get motivated by other swimmers' tactics

In an interview with CNBC in 2018, Michael Phelps discussed how he used to get fired up for his races through other swimmers' strategies. He revealed that he wasn't bothered by trash-talking and loved it when his contenders did it. Opening up more about getting fired up, he said:

"I always welcome trash-talking. I love it when people do it. I love them, they do certain things to just fire me up, so you know it's if I ever heard if somebody ever reads something I'm the first one to see it," Michael Phelps said.

Phelps further stated that he couldn't control what others did, so he just used it to motivate himself.

I mean for me at the end of the day when I was training, it was like as long as I figured out what I needed to do in order to accomplish my goals and dreams then that's all that mattered. Nothing else matters, everything else would just play out. I can't control what other people do."

Michael Phelps is the most decorated swimmer with a record of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

