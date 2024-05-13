"Get even more excited about where you’re headed" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares a glimpse of her training ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared a motivational message with a glimpse of her training session ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. Fraser-Pryce has secured eight Olympic medals, including three gold, four silver, and one bronze.

At the last Olympics, Fraser-Pryce again showed her athletic prowess after securing a silver medal in the 100m race after registering a stunning time of 10.74 seconds, leaving her teammate Shericka Jackson behind.

Fraser-Pryce even contributed to the Jamaican squad's glory in the 4x100m relay along with Jackson, Briana Williams, and Elaine Thompson-Herah, clocking an impressive time of 41.02 seconds.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, the 37-year-old is polishing her sprinting skills at the Elite Performance Track Club in Kingston, Jamaica, under coach Reynaldo Walcott. She recently shared a picture of her training session with fans on social media along with an inspirational message.

"No time like the present to remind yourself how far you’ve come and get even more excited about where you’re headed," the eight-time Olympic medalist wrote on Instagram.

The legendary Jamaican sprinter showcased her legacy at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest after securing a silver and a bronze medal in the 4x100m and 100m races respectively.

"I now owe it to them to do something else" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expresses her decision to retire after the Olympics to embrace her personal life

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates with her son Zyon after winning the Women's 100 Metres final during the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in her last meet at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Jamaican sprinter secured her first Olympic medal in 2008 at the Beijing Olympic Games in the 100m.

She dominated the lineup with a time of 10.78 seconds. Three summers later at the 2012 London Olympics, Fraser-Pryce defended her title in the 100m, clocking 10.75 seconds. After dominating the athletics realm for years, she will compete in Paris for the final time before hanging up her spikes.

During an interview with Olympics.com, Fraser-Pryce opened up on her decision to retire to focus on her roles as a mother and a wife.

“My son needs me,” said Fraser-Pryce. “My husband and I have been together since before I won in (Beijing) 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's personal best time of 10.60 seconds, recorded in 2021, stands third in the women's 100m fastest times.