American soccer fans have reacted to the USWNT being drawn into the Paris Olympics 2024 Group B with Australia, Germany, and one of Morocco or Zambia.

The USWNT's run in the tournament will begin on July 25 against either Morocco or Zambia, who are scheduled to compete in a two-leg playoff in April. It will be the nation's first competitive game under new coach Emma Hayes. Their last major tournament ended in a Round of 16 exit at the hands of Sweden last year at the World Cup.

Hayes is currently managing WSL Club Chelsea and is expected to join the American team a couple of months before the Olympics. USWNT will face Germany three days after the first match and will take on group favorites, Australia, on July 31 in Marseille.

With Germany and Australia in the group, it will be a challenging task for the English manager to get America into the playoffs.

After the team's group for the Paris Olympics was announced, American soccer fans were worried about the level of competition they would face in the group stage. However, they expressed confidence in Emma Hayes' ability to guide them through to the knockouts.

"Emma Hayes’ USWNT gets a tough, but fair draw. The group will be a challenge, but Hayes on the touchline & players getting healthy should make for some exciting matches. Match times also very palatable", a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan called Group B the 'literal group of death'.

Here are some more reactions:

USWNT interim coach reflects on tough draw

United States v Brazil: Final - 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

The US women's national soccer team has won four Olympic gold medals, but their previous campaign on the quadrennial event didn't bear the best of results. They secured the bronze medal by beating the Matildas 4-3. At the Paris Olympics 2024, the American team has drawn a difficult group and could even face a group stage exit.

However,interim coach Twila Kilgore expressed hope in a press conference. She said that the team was excited about knowing who their opponents will be.

"The bottom line is we're just excited to have a path, to know who we're playing, for the most part," she said. (via ESPN)

Kilgore further added that they will work on specific game plans ahead of the matches against Australia and Germany at the Paris Olympics 2024.