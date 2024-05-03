"God, if you're listening" - Fans react to Carter Starocci vs AJ Ferrari's potential matchup at NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025

Fans reacted to a potential matchup between Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Iowa State's AJ Ferrari after the Nittany Lions’ star wrestler announced that he was returning to compete for a fifth year.

Starocci became the sixth ever college wrestler to win four national titles in March, and hours later was joined by teammate Aaron Brooks. The 23-year-old hoped to make it to Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics but lost in the quarterfinals at Olympic trials in April.

After the trials were over, AJ Ferrari’s younger brother, Anjelo, claimed that he wanted to destroy Carter Starocci’s career. While the younger brother’s participation in next year's NCAA Championship is not confirmed, Ferrari could very likely be on Iowa State's team next season.

While Carter Starocci announced he was returning for the fifth year, his weight class isn't specified yet. The 4x champion has previously stated that he was tired of cutting weight, and is now likely to compete at 197lbs instead of 184lbs. Iowa's Ferrari competes in the same weight class, and fans could potentially witness the two come face to face on the wrestling mat if all the stars align together.

The potential matchup has sent excitement brewing up on social media. One fan pleaded to God to make this fascinating clash possible. They wrote:

"God... if you're listening..."

"The lead-up would be fantastic," wrote another fan.

"Would be great for wrestling, not a great match as both are defensive wizards, but the build up would be other worldly," a user expressed.

While there's still a lot of time before the season starts, several fans backed their favorites to emerge triumphant.

"Starocci all day wrong," one fan wrote.

"Hard to imagine Ferrari scoring," claimed another fan.

"Ferrari wins and I am PSU fan," a Penn State fan declared.

"I’m here to take over" - Carter Starocci sets intentions clear on returning to Penn State for 5th year

Carter Starocci wins 4th NCAA title

Very few have been as dominant as Carter Starocci in college wrestling. He's won four NCAA Championships in a row, three Big 12 titles, and would have had a near-perfect record if not for some losses from injuries earlier this year. However, the 23-year-old isn't done yet.

"Even though this season ended with me on top of the podium, I was not satisfied. I'm here to take over. With one year of eligibility left, I want to end my collegiate career on my terms," he wrote on Instagram two days ago when announcing his return.

After the trials, Starocci stated that if he decides to return to the Nittany Lions for his fifth year, it won't be because of NIL. The 23-year-old emphasized that his motivation would solely stem from his desire to do so. He aims to clinch a fifth national championship and guide Penn State to another title.