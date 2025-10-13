"Going home with a full heart" - Simone Biles pens warm message as she shares highlights of trip to Argentina with former coach Laurent Landi

Simone Biles participated in her first gymnastics related event in Argentina after her last competitive participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles was present in Buenos Aires to give an inspirational speech, after the city was designated as the 'World Capital of Sport for 2027'.On October 6, 2025, Biles delivered the speech conference entitled “The Power of Believing” in the Buenos Aires City Hall. Two days later, she attended a clinic at the Villa Soldati Olympic Park, where she was joined by her former coach Laurent Landi.The multiple-time Olympic medalist shared a few glimpses of her trip, where, along with leading the clinic, she was seen embracing the local culture and savoring regional cuisine, including malbecs, empanadas, and mate. Biles shared the pictures on Instagram and penned a heartwarming message, stating she felt like a part of the family in the country.&quot;Going home with a full heart 🤍 Thank you Argentina for a warm welcome to your country, I truly felt like family during my visit! thanks for sharing all of the malbecs, empanadas, mate &amp; dulce de leche with me!!&quot;&quot;See you later! 🇦🇷,&quot; the gymnast added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles' also pulled away from competing at the 2025 U.S. Classic and U.S. Gymnastics Championships as well. Simone Biles opens up about her participation at the 2028 GamesSimone Biles at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Getty Images)Simone Biles recently cleared that she is taking a break from gymnastics to focus on her mental health, which she stated, is as important as physical health. She further credited her success in Paris to her mental health.“Everyone likes to talk about L.A. and what that road looks like for me. So currently, I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it’s really important that your physical health matches your mental health,” she said.Simone Biles announced that she would be present at the Los Angeles Games, but isn't sure if she will be there as a competitor or spectator.“That’s why you saw so much of my success in Paris, because the mental and the physical were right on par,&quot; Biles added. &quot;They were right on track with each other, so I think that’s really, really important. I’m not sure what 2028 looks like, but I will be there in some capacity. I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands.&quot; (via olympics.com)At the Paris Games, she secured gold medals in the team, all-around, and vault events.