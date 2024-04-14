"Going to hurt"- U.S 10,000m record holder Alicia Monson announces end of her outdoor season after major injury

The 2024 outdoor season for the track and field is just getting started and a piece of heartbreaking news has been shared by the US 10,000m record holder Alicia Monson. She started off her season with a bang at the Millrose Games, however, events have taken an unfortunate turn and she has announced the end of her outdoor season due to a major injury.

Alicia Monson is suffering from a media meniscus complete root tear which has made it impossible for her to run further this season. She took to her Instagram account to share this news with her fans and the track and field world.

Here, she revealed that the recognition of this injury happened when she heard something crack in her knee while running. She did not pay much heed to it until she couldn't even run due to the pain. Monson also said that she went through multiple tests to realise that it was a complete root tear.

"Several days after the Ten last month, I was on a run when I felt a crack/pop in my knee. It was such a random event that we thought it was nothing serious but when I still couldn’t run without pain, I eventually got an MRI that showed a medial meniscus complete root tear. Attempting to run through it until the Olympic Trials and Olympics would be dangerous (if not impossible) and the tear requires surgery with a long recovery. On Wednesday I got the meniscus sutured and reattached at the root."

Along with this, she shared her emotions about having to quit this outdoor season when it had just started. However, she will deal with this tough time through patience and will embrace her journey.

"Having this track season end when it had just been getting started sucks. I’ve been working toward the opportunity to compete at another Olympics for the USA, so sitting this one out is going to hurt, she said."

Monson further said that a prolonged period of healing would be beneficial for both her career and her life.

"Taking the time to heal properly will benefit the rest of my career (and life). I’m leaning on my patience, skills, and people helping me to make sure I do it right. Currently embracing my path and getting down to business re-learning how to activate my quads," the 25-year-old said.

Records set by Alicia Monson in 2024

Alicia Monson in action at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Alicia Monson bagged her first American record of 2024 at the Millrose Games in New York on February 11. She broke the indoor 3000 meters record by running 8:25.05 at the event. Her second American record was in the 10,000 meters at the TEN in San Juan Capistrano, California on March 4.

On this day, two national records were made in the 10,000 m event. One was by Alicia Monson. She clocked a time of 30:03.82. She smashed the record set by Molly Huddle in August 2016. Another one was of Eilish McColgan of Great Britain who clocked a time of 30:00.86 and broke Paula Radcliffe's mark.

Monson's timing in the 10,000m event in California made her the 14th fastest woman in the category's history. With this, she has also grabbed the title of the third-fastest American woman in history in the 5000m.

