"Gold, remind people who his dad is"- Fans react to Michael Phelps' wife revealing adorable preparation of their newborn for Paris Olympics

Michael Phelps' family is amped up for the Paris Olympics 2024. The recent adorable update of Nicole Phelps has turned multiple heads as she chooses an outfit for his youngest son, Nico Michael Phelps for the Paris Olympics.

The swimming phenomenon's family welcomed a new member, the fourth child in January 2024. They always share blissful updates about their children on their social media. However, the latest one portrays the Paris Olympics excitement in the Phelps household.

The Olympian's wife took to her social media and shared the picture of her fourth son in a blue shirt lying on a white and red striped bed sheet with a wide smile. She asked her followers what should her son wear if he got the chance to visit the Paris Olympics.

"If Nico gets the chance to head to Paris this summer should he wear Red, White n Blue everyday!? Or maybe we need some Gold in there too!?" Nicole Phelps wrote.

The fans gave a variety of responses, with one of the followers reflecting on Michael Phelps' phenomenal Olympic career commenting:

"Gold, remind ppl who his dad is."

Complimenting all the four kids of Michael Phelps, one of the admirers expressed,

"All of the Phelps kiddos are too darn cute!!"

Answering Nicole Phelps' question, one of the fans stated,

"Add some gold in there for sure!! What a cutie!"

Another adorable answer by a follower carried,

"Mix in gold. But he is so cute I don't think any body is going to notice what he is wearing."

Showering the little one with love, one of the fans chimed in,

"Oh my goodness, beautiful boy!😍"

Michael Phelps has four kids with his wife Nicole

The Olympian Michael Phelps has a beautiful family of six, which inculcates his four sons, him, and his wife. His eldest son is named Boomer Phelps who was born on May 5, 2016. He was the one for whom Michael Phelps announced his retirement from swimming at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after winning five gold and one silver medals.

"I'm leaving here and going home, and it's going to be all about Boomer", Phelps expressed to PEOPLE.

After two years, the Phelps household was expecting its second child. The couple was blessed with their second boy, Beckett on Feb 12, 2018

The swimmer and his wife Nicole welcomed the third boy, Maverick Nicholas on September 9, 2019. The swimming champion announced the big news on his Instagram post, He shared a picture of the entire family sitting with the newborn in the hospital. The caption read,

"Family of 5! Welcome Maverick Phelps to the world! Born 9-9-19. Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros!"

The Phelps family welcomed their newest member, Nico, in January 16, 2024.