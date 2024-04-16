Carter Starocci and Jordan Burroughs have been under the limelight ever since a war of words started between them after Starocci managed to nab his fourth NCAA title, despite having an injured knee. Burrough's harsh comment after this win sparked controversy between the two wrestlers. This continues as Starocci announces his shift up to 86kg in the U.S Olympic Trials rather than the 74kg as originally planned.

Carter Starocci and Jordan Burroughs were supposed to face each other at the 74kg. However, now with Starocci's shifting up, it won't be possible. Burroughs responded to the news on social media.

"Gonna be hard to end my career up there champ," wrote Jordan Burroughs.

Right after this comment, Carter Starocci made sure to come up with an ideal argument for the same.

"Yeah my shaft grew a bit. Just don't leave your shoes on the mat this weekend and we can get it poppin no problem," said Starocci.

Jordan Burroughs ticked off Starocci by stating that all the competitors fighting Starocci must aim at his injured knee. Bo Nickal did not appreciate this.,

"Sad that you think that way and even if you do you should keep it to yourself it's unprofessional. For all your accomplishments I'd expect more," said Nickal.

Following this, Nickal also mentioned on the "Baschamania podcast" that there was no need for Burroughs to take Starocci's moment of the fourth national title and make it all about himself. Starocci also came up with a befitting reply for Jordan Burroughs.

"All good. I'll end his (Jordan Burroughs) career in 3 weeks," replied Starocci

Carter Starocci's fourth national title

Carter Starocci pulled off one of the most incredible wins of his career by winning his fourth national title at the Kansas City, Missouri on March 23, 2024. The most impressive part of this win is that he did it with an injured knee. He competed in the finals of the championships in the 174-pound category against Rocco Welsh and eventually held his head high as the winner with the decision of 2-0.

Weeks before the final match, Starocci suffered a knee injury at Penn State's Rec Hall on February 25, 2024. He was lying down on the mat and was holding his right knee. His father Chris Starocci said that the injury wasn't looking good and he just wanted his son to have the strength to fight.

"It definitely wasn't looking good. I tried to hold it together as best as possible for him because I saw how devastated he was. I was just hoping that whatever it was he's be able to overcome it. If he was gonna give it a go or if his season was gonna be over, I just wanted him to have the strength to fight," said Chris Starocci.

Carter Starocci showed up at the NCAA championships with a bulky brace and a wrap. However, he still managed to become the first Penn State wrestler to win four national championship titles.

