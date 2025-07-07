'Got me a bit emotional seeing this' - Adam Peaty reacts as Nico Hulkenberg registers hard fought podium finish in 239th race

Olympic medalist swimmer Adam Peaty recently reacted to Nico Hulkenberg's historic achievement at the British Grand Prix 2025. The F1 racing driver from Germany achieved a hard fought podium finish in his 239th race.

Ad

Hulkenberg, who represents Team Sauber, steered ahead of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to finish the race in the third position. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from Team McLaren finished first and second, respectively. The German driver's previous best performance was fourth position, which he had achieved at the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix, when he was representing the team of Force India.

Peaty reacted to his performance by sharing his thoughts on his Instagram story. He wrote in the caption,

Ad

Trending

"Never give up. Got me a bit emotional seeing this"

Screengrab of Adam Peaty's Instagram story about Nico Hulkenberg [Image Source : Adam Peaty's Instagram]

A couple of months ago, Adam Peaty reacted to the possibility of 50 m freestyle events being included at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. In his conversation with World Aquatics in April 2025, the British swimmer remarked,

Ad

"The 50m is always something I’ve gone for (at World Championships), as I’m a sprinter, but when you add that Olympic edge to things, it means a bit more, especially in this country. That, together with a new coach and a new environment, has given me a new lease as an athlete, and I’ve got so much to look forward to over the next three years.”

Ad

Peaty aims to make it count at the upcoming World Championships, which will be held in Singapore from July 11 onwards.

Adam Peaty reflects on his 2024 season

Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

Adam Peaty once shared his thoughts about the previous season of 2024. After staying away from most of the competitions in 2023 due to mental health issues, the British swimmer marked a significant comeback last year.

Ad

Reflecting on his experience last year, Peaty wrote in a long, emotional post on his Instagram profile :

“2024 you have been a year full of learning, growth, risk and love. It's been the most incredible year and I'm so fortunate to have the life that I do. We never know what is around the corner and what card life has for us next. I thank the people who I'm surrounded by because they are the most loyal, trustworthy and most importantly, funny people I could ask for.”

Ad

The British swimmer further added,

“Thank you to all the people that continue to follow my journey as both an athlete or human, I am not retiring so i look forward to my new training program and base in 2025. We don't stop when it gets tough, we stop when we are done. Have a great and happy new year!”

Peaty represented Great Britain in swimming at the Paris Olympics. He participated in the 100m breaststroke event, where he went on to win the silver medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More