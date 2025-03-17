Gout Gout opens up about living his Usain Bolt moment after clocking World Lead at Queensland State Championships

Gout Gout took pride in living his Usain Bolt moment at the Queensland State Championships. The Australian sprinter won the 200m feat at the event in a world-leading time on March 16, 2025.

Ad

Gout, the Ipswich High School athlete, has been making rounds of the internet for his resemblance to the world record holder, Usain Bolt. The Jamaican ran comparable times to the Australian at a similar age and even admitted that the teenager looks like a younger version of himself.

On March 16, Gout Gout clocked 20.05s in the 200m heats at the Queensland State Championships, lowering the world-leading time. He further proved his prowess by clocking 19.98s to win in the finals, becoming the first Australian to run sub20s. However, his time won't be considered as an official record since there were illegal wind conditions.

Ad

Trending

After the victory, Gout Gout recalled having goosebumps watching his idol Usain Bolt on the news and now people feeling the same for him felt otherworldly.

"I’ve been at that stage before, watching Usain Bolt on the news and just getting goosebumps. Myself giving people goosebumps definitely feels great," Gout said.

Gout Gout also expressed pride in himself for achieving the feat and promised to perform more consistently, stating:

Ad

"Seeing the clock, I was really happy and surprised in a way, but it just felt like a weight off my shoulders. Now that I’ve done it, I’ve just got to do that more consistently.”

In the same Championships, the 17-year-old clinched the Under-20 100m win, clocking 10.38s. At 16 years old, he surpassed Peter Norman’s Australian 200m record that the latter set in 1968.

Ad

Gout Gout once shared that he wanted to forge his own path of greatness on the track

Gout at the 2024 Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championship - (Source: Getty)

Gout Gout has been showered with praises for his track talent. Hearing Usain Bolt comparisons delights him but he expressed his desire to make a name for himself in the sporting realm.

Ad

"I'm trying to be the next Gout Gout and obviously being compared to Usain Bolt, everyone wants to be the next star basically and Usain Bolt is the best we've known, the best athlete. So being compared to him is obviously great but then I'm Gout Gout, so I want to be able to make my name as big as his name and obviously everyone, people younger would be like, ‘You're going to be the next Gout Gout’. So, yeah I want to be like that," he said on the Beyond the Record Podcast. (beginning 2.10)

The Australian U-16 100m and 200m record holder signed his first professional contract with Adidas in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback