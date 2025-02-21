"Gout Gout is the truth"- 17-year-old Quincy Wilson makes his stance clear on Australian sprinting sensation's world record-breaking performances

Quincy Wilson opened up about his thoughts on fellow sprinter, Gout Gout. The American sprinter, in a recent podcast episode, praised the Australian athlete for his record breaking performances.

Ad

Wilson recently competed at the New Balance Grand Indoor Prize in the 400m dash, where he broke the high school record by clocking an impressive time of 45.66s in a field featuring several pros. A few days after this achievement, he appeared on the latest Beyond the Records podcast episode hosted by Rai Benjamin and Hrant Holloway.

During the conversation, Wilson was asked for his thoughts on Gout Gout, who etched his name in history books by clocking the fourth-fastest time in U-18 100m history after recording 10.04s at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships. The Australian also ran the 200m dash in just 20.04s, faster than any other 16-year-old has ever run.

Ad

Trending

Highlighting these achievements, Holloway asked Wilson for his take on the future stars of athletics.

"It's bright, you see like Tebogo, you see all these young athletes. They actually like the youth is changed but even if we go and look at the US No. 1, these kids are moving dog," Quincy Wilson replied (45:50 onwards).

Opening up about his feelings for Gout Gout, Wilson added:

Ad

"Gout Gout is the truth, he is the truth. He's the truth for sure like this is form I look at him like I need that bro, like that boy stepping up he up that jump look like J smooth, it's crazy." (at 46:27).

When the podcasts speculated on Wilson and Gout Gout racing together, the 17-year-old American chimed in and said:

Ad

"But you can't compare him (Gout Gout) to me though, if we really being for real bro, he signed a pro contract I'm still at high school."

Ad

Quincy Wilson on learnings after Virginia Showcase 2025 loss: "I just got to keep working and get hungry"

Ahead of competing at the New Balance Grand Indoor Prix, Quincy Wilson competed at the VA Showcase 2025, where he was considered the heavy favorite to clinch the Indoor 500m race but was bested by Andre Salvodon, who broke the national record to secure the win.

Ad

In the post-match interview at the New Balance Grand Prix, Wilson opened up about his learnings from the VA Showcase 2025 setback and said:

"I learned a lot of lessons coming into it but I just get to get more hungry, it made me more hungry. I just got to keep working and get hungry that's all," Quincy Wilson said (1:03 onwards).

Ad

In December 2024, Quincy Wilson ran the second fastest 60m race in US high school history at the US Marine Corps Holiday Classic by registering a time of 1:17.19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback