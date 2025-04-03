Grand Slam Track: Gabby Thomas, Fred Kerley, and other athletes rock casual outfits as they touchdown in Jamaica

The inaugural meet of Grand Slam Track is scheduled to get underway on Friday, April 4. As some of the world's biggest track stars prepare for the competition, the likes of Gabby Thomas and Fredy Kerley recently rocked some casual outfits as they landed in Kingston.

In late 2024, 12-time World and Olympic champion Michael Johnson announced the launch of Grand Slam Track, a one-of-its-kind track league. The league will host four meets annually, pitting the world's best against each other. Each GST meet will feature six race groups, with each race group having two events an athlete must compete in. Over the past few months, GST has signed some of the fastest runners in the world, promising fans some thrilling action.

As Grand Slam Track prepares for its debut meet, several of the league's racers recently landed in Jamaica. Reigning 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, 2022 100m World Champion Fred Kerley, and 60m hurdles NCAA indoor champion and 400m hurdles NCAA outdoor champion Caleb Dean rocked some casual outfits as they touched down in Kingston.

Outside of Thomas and Kerley, other big names set to feature in GST include 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 1500m Olympic champion Cole Hocker, 100m hurdles Olympic gold-medalist Masai Russell, and many more.

Grand Slam Track: Full schedule for Kingston meet

As fans gear up for an exciting three days of action at the inaugural meet of Grand Slam Track, here is the full schedule for their weekend's races:

All times mentioned are local times, i.e, EST/GMT -5:00

Friday, April 4: Day 1

17:42: Women's 200m

17:54: Men's 400m

18:04: Women’s 3000m

18:21: Women's 800m

18:34: Men's 400m hurdles

18:46: Women's 400m hurdles

18:56: Men's 5000m

19:21: Men's 100m

Saturday, April 5: Day 2

17:42: Men's 110m hurdles

17:56: Men's 200m

18:08: Women's 1500m

18:25: Women's 100m hurdles

18:38: Women's 100m

18:50: Men's 1500m

19:07: Men's 200m

19:21: Women's 400m

Sunday, April 6: Day Three

14:42: Women's 100m hurdles

14:54: Men's 400m hurdles

15:04: Women’s 5000m

15:29: Men's 100m hurdles

15:39: Men's 800m

15:49: Men's 3000m

16:08: Women's 200m

16:21: Women's 400m long hurdles

Fans excited to watch the races of Grand Slam Track can tune in to Peacock, The CW, Eurosport, or TNT Sports, depending on their location. After Kingston, GST will move on to Miami before heading to Philadelphia and Los Angeles for the final two meets.

