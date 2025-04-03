Grand Slam Track: Gabby Thomas, Fred Kerley, and other athletes rock casual outfits as they touchdown in Jamaica

The inaugural meet of Grand Slam Track is scheduled to get underway on Friday, April 4. As some of the world's biggest track stars prepare for the competition, the likes of Gabby Thomas and Fredy Kerley recently rocked some casual outfits as they landed in Kingston.
In late 2024, 12-time World and Olympic champion Michael Johnson announced the launch of Grand Slam Track, a one-of-its-kind track league. The league will host four meets annually, pitting the world's best against each other. Each GST meet will feature six race groups, with each race group having two events an athlete must compete in. Over the past few months, GST has signed some of the fastest runners in the world, promising fans some thrilling action.
As Grand Slam Track prepares for its debut meet, several of the league's racers recently landed in Jamaica. Reigning 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, 2022 100m World Champion Fred Kerley, and 60m hurdles NCAA indoor champion and 400m hurdles NCAA outdoor champion Caleb Dean rocked some casual outfits as they touched down in Kingston.
Outside of Thomas and Kerley, other big names set to feature in GST include 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 1500m Olympic champion Cole Hocker, 100m hurdles Olympic gold-medalist Masai Russell, and many more.
Grand Slam Track: Full schedule for Kingston meet
As fans gear up for an exciting three days of action at the inaugural meet of Grand Slam Track, here is the full schedule for their weekend's races:
All times mentioned are local times, i.e, EST/GMT -5:00
Friday, April 4: Day 1
17:42: Women's 200m
17:54: Men's 400m
18:04: Women’s 3000m
18:21: Women's 800m
18:34: Men's 400m hurdles
18:46: Women's 400m hurdles
18:56: Men's 5000m
19:21: Men's 100m
Saturday, April 5: Day 2
17:42: Men's 110m hurdles
17:56: Men's 200m
18:08: Women's 1500m
18:25: Women's 100m hurdles
18:38: Women's 100m
18:50: Men's 1500m
19:07: Men's 200m
19:21: Women's 400m
Sunday, April 6: Day Three
14:42: Women's 100m hurdles
14:54: Men's 400m hurdles
15:04: Women’s 5000m
15:29: Men's 100m hurdles
15:39: Men's 800m
15:49: Men's 3000m
16:08: Women's 200m
16:21: Women's 400m long hurdles
Fans excited to watch the races of Grand Slam Track can tune in to Peacock, The CW, Eurosport, or TNT Sports, depending on their location. After Kingston, GST will move on to Miami before heading to Philadelphia and Los Angeles for the final two meets.