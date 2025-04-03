Grand Slam Track Kingston 2025: How to watch, live streaming details and more

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league is set to start on April 4th and go on till the 6th, with the first meet being held in Kingston, Jamaica, at the National Stadium. Prominent athletes like Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Josh Kerr and Cole Hocker are all set to compete in the inaugural event of the Grand Slam Track.

Ad

Day 1 of the GST league kicks off at 5:42 pm Jamaican Time, with the Women's 200m dash being the first event of the day. Gabby Thomas, Nickisha Pryce and Alexis Holmes are all set to feature in this event. Meanwhile, Hocker, Kerr and Yared Nuguse will compete at the men's 1500m event, which will be a rematch of the gold, silver and bronze medalists from the Paris Olympics in 2024. Grant Fisher will also run the 5000m and 3000m events in Kingston.

Ad

Trending

Live streaming details of the Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

The Grand Slam Track will be broadcast in 189 countries/territories, making it accessible to the world. Here are the live streaming details:

Ad

USA

Friday, April 4—Peacock from 6-9 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 5—Peacock and CW from 6-9 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 6—Peacock and CW from 3-6 p.m. ET

India

Friday, April 4 - Eurosport from 3:30-6:30 a.m. IST

Saturday, April 5 - Eurosport from 3:30-6:30 a.m. IST

Sunday, April 6 - Eurosport from 12:30-3:30 a.m. IST

Jamaica

Friday, April 4 - Television Jamaica (TVJ) from 5-8 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 5 - Television Jamaica (TVJ) from 5-8 p.m. ET

Ad

Sunday, April 6 - Television Jamaica (TVJ) from 2-5 p.m. ET

In European countries such as Albania, Andorra, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Portugal and Spain, Eurosport will be the leading streaming service. L’Equipe will provide coverage of the event in France, while MTVA will showcase the event in Hungary. BeIN Sports will provide coverage in African countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Ad

What is the prize money for the Grand Slam Track?

The GST was created by track legend Michael Johnson - (Image via Getty)

The Grand Slam Track is the newest professional track and field league, founded by Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson. The racers set to compete will recieve an annual base compensation to compete in all four Slams, while the challengers earn a per-Slam fee. Both groups will be competing for a share of the $12.6M total prize pool.

Ad

The prize money for each Slam is as follows:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $25,000

5th: $20,000

6th: $15,000

7th: $12,500

8th: $10,000

The rest of the Slams will be held in Miami from May 2-4, Philadelphia from May 30-June 1 and Los Angeles from June 27-29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback