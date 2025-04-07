Grand Slam Track Kingston Results: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins $100,000 | Day 3

The inaugural meet of Grand Slam Track has now wrapped up. The third day of action at the meet took place on April 6, delivering some incredible races for fans across the globe.

On Sunday, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the biggest star of the show. After an incredible season opener on Friday, where she clinched the 400m hurdles win with a world-leading time of 52.76s, the American was similarly dominant in the 400m flat.

Running her second race of the year, McLaughlin-Levrone clocked a 50.32 in her non-specialty event, claiming her first Slam win and walking away with the prize money of $100,000.

Behind her, the 400m race of the long hurdles event group saw Andrenette Knight finish second, while Dalilah Muhammad came in third.

The men's 400m flat for the long hurdles event group was a similar story. 400m hurdles race winner Alison Dos Santos put on a spectacular display to win his second race and become a Slam champion. Rounding out the top three behind him were Americans Chris Robinson and Caleb Dean.

Grand Slam Track Kingston: Melissa Jefferson wins short sprints crown

Another dominant performance that fans got to witness in Kingston was in the women's short sprints event group. On Saturday, Melissa Jefferson, Jenna Prandini and Jacious Sears put together an impressive race to claim first, second and third respectively in the 100m sprint.

On Sunday, the American trio managed to pull off a repeat of their results in the 200m distance. Jefferson stormed to the win in 23.46s, Prandini took second with a time of 23.56s, while Sears came in third with her time of 23.79s. With this, Jefferson walked away with a cash prize of $100,000 for winning the Slam.

Grand Slam Track Kingston: Masai Russell deals with disappointment

Meanwhile, a racer who failed to live up to the expectations at Grand Slam Track Kingston was Masai Russell. The American entered the short hurdles event group of the competition as the reigning 100m hurdles Olympic champion and was expected to be one of the top competitors over the past weekend.

However, on Saturday, during the women's 100m hurdles race, Russell was only able to finish fifth, clocking a time of 12.78s. On Sunday, she registered yet another fifth-place finish, this time in the 100m dash. Overall, the American finished sixth in her first Slam appearance.

Grand Slam Track Kingston: Full Results from Day 3

Here are the full results from the final day of action at Grand Slam Track Kingston:

Short Hurdles Event Group - Women's 100m

Danielle Williams Ackera Nugent Jasmine Camacho-quinn Denisha Cartwright Masai Russell Tia Jones Amber Hughes

Long Hurdles Event Group - Men's 400m

Alison Dos santos Chris Robinson Caleb Dean Roshawn Clarke Malik James-king Assinie Wilson CJ Allen

Long Distance Event Group - Women's 5000m

Ejgayehu Taye Agnes Jebet Ngetich Tsige Gebreselama Emily Infeld Hellen Ekalale Lobun Elise Cranny Nozomi Tanaka Whittni Morgan

Short Hurdles Event Group - Men's 100m

Sasha Zhoya Cordell Tinch Dylan Beard Eric Edwards Daniel Roberts Omar Mcleod Orlando Bennett Freddie Crittenden

Short Distance Event Group - Men's 800m

Marco Arop Emmanuel Wanyonyi Bryce Hoppel Neil Gourley Cole Hocker Yared Nuguse Mohamed Attaoui Josh Kerr

Long Distance Event Group - Men's 3000m

Hagos Gebrhiwet Telahun Haile Bekele Grant Fisher Ronald Kwemoi Cooper Teare Dylan Jacobs Thierry Ndikumwenayo Charles Philibert-thiboutot

Short Sprints Event Group - Women's 200m

Melissa Jefferson-wooden Jenna Prandini Jacious Sears Kemba Nelson Daryll Neita Alana Reid Jodean Williams Tamara Clark - DNS

Long Hurdles Event Group - Women's 400m

Sydney Mclaughlin-levrone Andrenette Knight Dalilah Muhammad Shiann Salmon Cathelijn Peeters Cassandra Tate Rushell Clayton - DNF

