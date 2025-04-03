Grand Slam Track Kingston: Schedule, prediction, odds and more

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League is set to commence on April 4 and conclude on April 6 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. The next three events will be held in Miami, Philadephia, and Los Angles from May to June.

The debut season has a star-studded lineup featuring 10 Olympic champions, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Alexis Holmes, Shamier Little, Cole Hocker, and Quincy Hall. Several other athletes, such as Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will also be a part of the events.

GST's each stop will have six race groups for both male and female athletes, and each group will have two races. The groups include the short sprint, short hurdles, short distance, long sprint, long hurdles, and long distance categories. For every race the athletes will be awarded points on the basis of their finishing position. The athlete claiming the first-place finish will earn 12 points, and the points will keep decreasing for the next seven positions.

GST has a total prize pool of $12.6 million, and the event winners will be awarded $100,000 as prize money. Here is the schedule and everything else you need to know about it.

Schedule and order of events of the Grand Slam Track League

The first set of Grand Slam Track races are ready to be held from April 4 to 6, and here is the complete schedule and the order of the events that will take place in Kingston.

Day 1, April 4

17:42 - Women's 200m

17:54 - Men's 400m

18:04 – Women's 3000m

18:21 – Women's 800m

18:34– Men's 400m hurdles

18:46 – Women's 400m hurdles

18:56 – Men's 5000m

19:21 – Men's 100m

Day 2, April 5

17:42 – Men's 110m hurdles

17:56– Men's 200m

18:08 – Women's 1500m

18:25 – Women's 100m hurdles

18:38– Women's 100m

18:50 – Men's 1500m

19:07 – Men's 200m

19:21 – Women's 400m

Day 3, April 6

14:42 – Women's 100m hurdles

14:54– Men's 400m hurdles

15:04 – Women's 5000m

15:29 – Men's 100m hurdles

15:39– Men's 800m

15:49– Men's 3000m

16:08 – Women's 200m

16:21 – Women's 400m long hurdles

Prediction for the Kingston Slam events

The Grand Slam Track event in Kingston promises terrific showdowns between stellar athletes who have solidified their place in their respective categories.

The 2022 World Champion, Fred Kerley, showed his potential to dominate the 100m event at the 2024 US Olympic trials, winning the heats by clocking 9.97s. He won a bronze medal in the Olympic event. He earned his first World Championships title at the 2022 Eugene Championships, posting 9.86s.

The most likely to claim the first-place finish in the men's 400m is Quincy Hall, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, and joining him in the clash is Great Britain's athlete, Matthew Hudon-Smith, who bagged a silver medal at the Olympics, recording 43.40s.

Alison Dos Santos will be stepping in as a favorite in the men's 400m hurdles after his bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics. For the 110m hurdles, the limelight is on Daniel Roberts, who earned a second-place finish at the 2024 Summer Games, clocking 13.09s. He also earned a bronze medal in this event at the 2023 Budapest World Championships.

The favorites for the men's 1500m are Cole Hocker and Josh Kerr, who claimed the first and second places at the 2024 Games, respectively.

The fan favorite to top the women's 400m hurdles is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who currently holds the world record in the 400m hurdles, which was set at the Paris Olympics. Similarly, the 200m dash has Gabby Thomas, who seemingly has the highest chances of winning the race considering her gold medal at the 2024 Summer Games.

Masai Russell and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn are the top favorites for the women's short hurdles, the 110m hurdles, as they delivered stellar performances in Paris and at the Athlos NYC meet.

Odds for Grand Slam Track Kingston:

Men's 100m

Athlete Odds Fred Kerley

-250 Oblique Seville +350 Kenny Bednarek +500 Ackeem Blake +550 Courtney Lindsey +6000

Men's 400m

Athlete Odds Matthew Hudson-Smith -250 Muzala Samukonga +140 Jereem Richards +900 Chris Bailey +4000 Busand Colleen Kenathshipi +5000

Men's 400m hurdles

Athlete Odds Alison Dos Santos -250 Clement Ducos +110 CJ Allen +3000 Roshawn Clarke +4000 Caleb Dean +4000

Women's 200m

Athlete Odds Gabby Thomas -500 Dina Asher-Smith +15 Nickisha Pryce +2500 Alexis Holmes +5000 Salwa Eid Naser +6000

Women's 400m hurdles

Athlete Odds Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone -1400 Jasmine Jones +320 Shiann Salmon +2000 Rushell Clayton +2000 Andrenette Knight +6000

Sourced by: Track World News

How and where to watch the Grand Slam Track League

The Grand Slam Track League will be broadcast on Peacock in the US; Jamaicans can watch it on TVJ, and Eurosport will provide coverage in Europe and Asia. In the UK and Ireland, enthusiasts can watch the event on TNT Sports.

