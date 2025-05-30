Grand Slam Track Philadelphia: Complete Schedule, Order of events, Where and how to watch

The third edition of Grand Slam Track in its inaugural year is set to kick start on May 31, 2025, in Franklin Field, Philadelphia. The event will be held over two days, featuring some of the fastest athletes in the world competing against a group of challengers to become the ultimate Grand Slam Track Champion.

The track league launched by Michael Johnson received a lot of support from fans who expressed their elation on the new format of the meet, as well as the fact that multiple athletes were given the opportunity to compete against some of the fastest athletes in the world as challengers. Along with great performances, the track meet also addresses the issue of track athletes being underpaid as it offers a prize of $100,000 to the winner.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia will feature short hurdles (100 and 110 meter hurdles), long hurdles (400 meter hurdles), short sprints (100 meters, 200 meters) and long sprints (200 meters, 400 meters), 800m, 1500m, and a long distance race (3,000 meters).

Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400m and the 400m hurdles in both previous editions of the Grand Slam Track and announced her decision to compete in a different set of events in the league's Philadelphia edition. She will be going out of her comfort zone and competing in the short sprints (100m) and the short hurdles (100m hurdles). McLaughlin-Levrone was set to go head-to-head against 100m hurdles Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell; however, Russell recently withdrew from the Philadelphia edition of the track meet.

Some of the top athletes who would be competing in the event include Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Grant Fisher, Cole Hocker, Alison dos Santos, and Mellisa Jefferson, among others.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia: Schedule and order of events

Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty

The schedule and order of events of the Philadelphia edition of Grand Slam Track are as follows. All times are mentioned in local time (EDT / GMT -4:00).

Day 1

4:39 PM - Women's Long Hurdles - 400mH

4:48 PM - Men's Long Hurdles - 400mH

4:57 PM - Men's Short Distance - 800m

5:07 PM - Men's Short Sprints - 200m

5:16 PM - Women's Short Sprints - 200m

5:25 PM - Women's Long Distance - 3000m

5:42 PM - Women's Long Sprints - 400m

5:51 PM - Men's Long Sprints - 400m

6:00 PM - Women's Short Distance - 1500m

6:13 PM - Men's Short Hurdles - 110 mH

6:22 PM - Women's Short Hurdles - 100 mH

Day 2

3:41 PM - Men's Long Hurdles - 400m

3:50 PM - Women's Long Hurdles - 400m

3:59 PM - Women's Short Distance - 800m

4:09 PM - Men's Short Hurdles - 100m

4:18 PM - Women's Short Hurdles - 100m

4:27 PM - Men's Long Distance - 3000m

4:43 PM - Women's Long Sprints - 200m

4:52 PM - Men's Long Sprints - 200m

5:01 PM - Men's Short Distance - 1500m

5:13 PM - Women's Short Sprints - 100m

5:22 PM - Men's Short Sprints - 100m

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia: Where and How to watch

The Philadelphia edition of GST will be live-streamed on ,Peacock and the timings of the same are as follows:

Saturday - May 31, 2025 - 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Local Time)

Sunday - June 1, 2025 - 3:00 PM - 6 PM (Local Time)

