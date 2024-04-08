Grant Holloway announces partnership with Perry weeks after claiming he didn't care about sponsorships

Grant Holloway, 3x World champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, has announced his partnership with Perry, a top luxury jewelry brand, and he seems very excited about the new collaboration.

This partnership comes weeks after Grant Holloway claimed that he did not care about sponsorships. He said so during a post-race interview, after contesting in the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

In the interview, Grant Holloway stated that he was content with his present state and did not have an interest in looking for partnerships and deals. The 26-year-old athlete openly rejected the idea of partnering with sponsors. He said:

"I have a great great...I just think I have a great life and to kind of boast and brag about what I don't have and what I have is not just me so you know as I win the sponsors will come. If they don't come look I'm still happy regardless of whatever happens, man"

In a recent Instagram post, shared on Sunday, April 7, Holloway openly declared his most recent partnership deal with Perry and said:

“Adding some new members to the family tree! @perry.jewelry welcome! Who's next?!”

Holloway had displayed remarkable athletic prowess at the event and secured gold in the indoor men's 60m hurdles competition held in Emirates Arena in Scotland.

Grant Holloway aims to secure the Olympic gold in 110m hurdles

Grant Holloway's focus is on clinching the 110m hurdles gold at the upcoming Olympic Games, the only main outdoor title that is not present among his list of titles. The 26-year-old athlete got a silver medal at the Tokyo Games while Hansle Parchment, the Jamaican Olympic champion, secured the 2023 World Outdoor Champion title.

“In Tokyo, I wasn’t on my A game, and it showed. Some of the times when you win so much, I think it kind of overshadows what you actually accomplish. A silver medal for myself, my first Olympics, is amazing. Don’t get me wrong. I would love to have gold. Ever since that race, I don’t believe I’ve lost a major race yet. My biggest goal now is just redemption," Holloway said.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is still far for Grant Holloway, who has to first secure the top three at the Olympic Trials slated for June 2024. Trey Cunningham, the 2022 World silver medalist, and Daniel Roberts, the 2023 World bronze medalist, are likely to be a part of the competition.

Holloway’s last indoor hurdles defeat was as a Virginia high school sophomore on March 16, 2014, before he kicked off his NCAA career. The 26-year-old hasn't lost an indoor race in a decade now.