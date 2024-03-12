"Grateful to be here, grateful to be a Cowboy" - Daton Fix on becoming 5-time champion at Big 12 conference

In a recent interview with Pistols Firing Blog, Daton Fix proudly shared his happiness after creating history by winning his fifth consecutive Big 12 Conference Championship title in wrestling in 2024. His impressive victory came after defeating Evan Frosty of Iowa State 8-5 in the 133-pound final on Sunday, March 10, marking his dominance in this championship.

In the interview with Pistols Firing Blog Fix, the 26-year-old wrestler said:

“I’m just grateful. Grateful to be here. Grateful to be a Cowboy. Any time you can do something that’s never been done here at Oklahoma State, you know it’s a big deal. I’m proud to be a Cowboy. I love it. I love it here. I love the fans. It’s a good time."

He added:

“This is probably one of my, if not, it is the last time I will ever wrestle in Tulsa. Being from Sand Springs right down the road, it’s a big deal anytime I ever get to wrestle in front of my hometown fans.”

Fix secured two takedowns in his first two periods and built a 7-1 lead, then held on to win 8-5, improving to 17-0 for the year 2024 to win this championship.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all NCAA competitors were granted an extra year of eligibility. Daton Fix, who had previously won the 133-pound titles in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, used this additional year to his advantage. He was allowed to compete in the conference tournament once more, and he emerged victorious, claiming his fifth conference championship in 2024.

Fix's team, the Cowboys, finished in second place with 141.5 points, which is the highest score ever recorded for a runner-up team in the history of Big 12 Championship and the seventh-highest total score for any group in competition history. The state of Iowa won the group title with 152.5 points.

Daton Fix seems to dominate after return from injury

Due to injuries and illnesses, Daton Fix was out of Oklahoma State wrestling for a few weeks, causing concern for everyone in the Cowboy wrestling room. He was removed from the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in early December and missed the team’s games against Lehigh and Oklahoma.

In an interview, Fix said (via stwnewspress.com):

“I haven’t had very many injuries in my career so… it just felt like one thing after another was hitting me.”

He added:

“Just a look of unfortunate events that happened back-to-back to back and luckily I got through those.”

With many matches left in his college wrestling career, Daton Fix is at the peak of his motivation.