Great Britain's Gymnastics Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of qualified athletes ft. Alice Kinsella and Max Whitlock

Great Britain has announced the five mennd women who will head to the Paris Olympics to represent the country in the gymnastics events. The teams will feature a mix of veterans and upup-and-comingtars, including a few Olympic and World medalists.

Britain's women's team at the 2024 Games will be led by Alice Kinsella. The 23-year-old was a part of the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, and silver at the 2022 Liverpool World Championships. Individually, Kinsella is a four-time European Championships medalist, and three-time Commonwealth Games medalist.

Joining her at the helm as one of the more experienced gymnasts will be Beckie Downie. The 32-year-old was the 2019 World Championships and European Games silver medalist on the uneven bars. The Brit also has an eponymous skill on the bars named ‘Downie’ which is a piked version of the Stalder Tkatchev.

Rounding out Great Britain's women's team at the Paris Olympics will be Georgia Mae-Fenton, Ruby Evans, and Abigail Martin. Mae-Fenton is a World Championships silver-medalist as well as a European and Commonwealth Games champion. Meanwhile, Evans is a five-time Northern European Champion, and 16-year-old Martin is the youngest member of the team.

Paris Olympics 2024: Great Britain's men’s team

Great Britain's men's challenge at the Paris Olympics will be spearheaded by Max Whitlock, the most successful British gymnast in the history of the sport.

Whitlock has three Olympic and World Championships titles, as well as three Olympic bronze medals, and five World Championships silver medals. As a two-time Olympic champion and one-time bronze medalist of the pommel horse, he is the most successful Olympian in that particular event.

Joining Whitlock as two other contenders for the podium at the Paris Olympics will be Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser. Jarman will go into the Games as the defending World Champion and two-time European Champion on the vault. On the other hand, Fraser is a threat on the parallel bars, where he was crowned the World Champion in 2019, the first Brit to achieve this feat.

Completing Great Britain's men's lineup at the Olympics will be Luke Whitehouse and Harry Hepworth. Whitehouse is a two-time European Champion, while Hepworth is a floor exercise gold medalist at the apparatus World Cup series.