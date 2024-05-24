The Great Manchester Run 2024 is all set to be held on May 26 (Sunday) in and around the territory of Manchester, Trafford, and Salford. Established in 2003, the 2024 edition will be the 21st edition of the marathon event.

The event consists of majorly two events- the 10k race and the half marathon events. The Manchester Run attracts a huge mass gathering and participation and is the third largest among such mass participatory events in England after the Great North Run and London Marathons.

Over the years, top marathon runners around the world have graced the Great Manchester Run. The 2023 edition of the marathon event saw the two-time World Championships gold medalist from Kenya, Hellen Obiri, clinch the 10K women's title registering a run time of 31:14.

In the male elite race of the tournament, the 2018 European Championship gold medalist, Eyob Faniel, emerged victorious with a run time of 28:27 seconds.

Great Manchester Run 2024: Event Information

The Manchester Run

The 2024 event in Manchester will consist of more than 30,000 runners to win the annual event. The total number of participants in both the 10K event and the half marathon event will be divided among various color waves (groups) namely orange, purple, red, etc.

Each wave will have its different starting points. Here is the list of starting points and the waves associated with it:

Orange wave (Half Marathon), orange wave (10k), purple wave (10k)- Princess Street

Green wave (Half Marathon), red wave (10k), green wave (10k), pink wave (10k)- Charlotte Street

Yello wave (Half Marathon), yellow wave (10k)- Dickison Street

The finishing point of the race is near the Liverpool Road. The winning prize for a race in the event is a 1500 Euros cash prize while the second and third-placed contestants will receive amounts of 1250 Euros and 750 Euros respectively.

All said and done, let's explore the schedule of the 2024 edition of the Manchester Run.

Great Manchester Run 2024: Complete schedule of the event

2017 edition of the Manchester Run (Photo: Getty)

Here is the complete schedule of the Great Manchester Run 2024:

8:15 AM GMT- 10K Elite Wheelchair Run starts

8:20 AM GMT- Half Marathon Orange Wave starts

8:39 AM GMT- Elite Women's race start

11:40 AM GMT- Elite Men's race start

11:40 AM GMT- 10K Orange Wave starts

11:59 AM GMT- 10K Red Wave starts

12:02 PM GMT- 10K Green Wave starts

12:45 PM GMT- 10K Purple Wave starts

1:03 PM GMT- 10K Pink Wave starts

Great Manchester Run 2024: Where to watch

2017 edition of the marathon event in Manchester (Photo: Getty)

All races of the 2024 edition of the Great Manchester Run will be live-streamed on BBC One. BBC Red Button, meanwhile, will also repeat the telecast of the event.