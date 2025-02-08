Gretchen Walsh makes her feelings known on 'rivalry' with sister Alex after siblings achieve top-two NCAA times in 100 breaststroke

Gretchen Walsh shared her feelings about a possible sibling rivalry between her and her older sister, Alex Walsh, in the 100m breaststroke at the Cavalier Invitational. The latter soared to victory, finishing just 0.01s ahead of her multiple-world record-holder sister and both achieved the top-two NCAA times.

Gretchen and Alex hail from the University of Virginia and have racked up multiple NCAA wins in their collegiate careers. Fresh off their Olympic stints and making waves at the Short Course World Championships, the sisters went head-on at the Cavalier Invitational on February 7, 2025.

In the 100m breaststroke, the Walsh sisters swam against each other, finishing in the top two with personal bests. Alex Walsh clocked 56.85s and Gretchen finished 0.01s behind in 56.86s. The official Instagram page of Virginia Swimming and Diving posted the clip of their swim, prompting the four-time Paris Olympic medal winner to reflect on the event.

Trending

"Just a good ole sisterly rivalry"

Gretchen Walsh's comment about sibling rivalry with Alex Walsh; Instagram - @gretchenwalsh2

Gretchen Walsh received a heartfelt birthday wish from her sister on January 29, 2025, shortly after she soared to another world record in the 100m individual medley at the Short Course World Championships.

"Birthday festivities are in order for @gretchwalsh2 !!! I couldn’t have gotten luckier to have you as my built-in best friend. Driven, loyal, inspiring, genuine, fast as hell, funny as hell, and just all around my favorite person."

The 22-year-old was part of the gold-winning 4x100m medley and 4x100m mixed relay teams that set the world records at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 100m butterfly events.

Alex Walsh was in the running for the Paris Olympic podiums but faced a disqualification in the 200m individual medley event.

Alex Walsh on gaining confidence from her sister Gretchen Walsh

Alex Walsh celebrating after her feat at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 7 - (Source: Getty)

Alex Walsh qualified for the 200m individual medley for the Tokyo Olympics but her sister narrowly missed making the 50m and 100m freestyle events. Paris was their first Olympic outing as siblings. Reflecting on their stints and sharing how Gretchen has been a beacon of inspiration, Alex said:

"We always tell each other that we are stronger together. That's been a really big game-changer for me because I definitely draw a lot of my confidence from Gretchen. I would say just seeing her be poised and kind of manage this comeback that she's had after 2021, I gained a lot of confidence from that, and a lot of motivation." (via Sports Illustrated)

Alex and Gretchen Walsh have amassed 14 NCAA records, 24 NCAA Championship titles, and 24 All-American honors, among other accolades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback