"Had an absolute ball"- Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus shares highlights of her time at the Australian Open as a commentator

Ariarne Titmus recently gave her fans a glimpse of her days as a commentator at the 2025 Australian Open. Following her victorious streak at the Paris Olympics, the swimmer announced taking an indefinite break from the sport before being named a commentator at the 2025 Australian Open for Channel Nine.

The Australian was seen serving the role for Channel Nine from January 6 to 26, 2025. Her days at the Australian Open would start with her getting ready with hair and make-up followed by a voice-over session. The ace swimmer is then seen exploring the arena while trying her hand at tennis with fans and savoring ice cream.

Although her days at the Australian Open were tight, she squeezed in some time to take selfies with fans. She was also seen interviewing a few fans and players at the event.

Sharing a glimpse of her routine at the world-class event, Titmus wrote on Instagram:

"A little snippet into what my days were like at the AO last week 🎾🏓 I had an absolute ball 🥰🥰 @wwos @channel9"

On one of her days at the Australian Open 2025, Titmus was also seen flaunting Rafael Nadal's Nike collection, paying her tribute to the retired tennis legend.

Ariarne Titmus recognized as 2025 Tasmania Young Australian of the Year for her Paris Olympics heroics

Ariarne Titmus during the Australian Olympic Games athletes' charter flight arrival in Sydney. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus recently received the honor of being named the 2025 Tasmania Young Australian of the Year following her notable performance at the Paris Games. Titmus collected four medals, including two gold and as many silver.

She was present at the 2025 Tasmania Young Australian of the Year Award ceremony in Canberra, held on Saturday, January 25, along with her parents, Steve and Robyn.

The Olympian was seen donning an off-shoulder light blue dress. She elevated her chic look with minimal jewelry, including pearl earrings thin bracelets, and white heels while flaunting a white classy clutch.

At the French capital, Titmus dominated the 400m freestyle by clocking a staggering time of 3:57.49 to leave behind the legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky. The 24-year-old collected another gold with her team in the 4x200m freestyle event. Titmus completed her victorious streak at the Paris Games with silver medals in 200m and 800m freestyle events.

