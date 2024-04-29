Hamburg Marathon 2024 Results: Benard Koech and Irine Cheptai win men's and women's titles 

Hamburg Marathon, one of the most renowned marathons in Germany, took place on April 28, 2024. It stands in the second position behind the Berlin Marathon. The runners delivered a performance worth watching for all spectators.

The race started and concluded on Karolinenstrasse at Hamburg Messe. The runners witnessed some of the beautiful landmarks of the city while completing the marathon like the Reeperbahn, River Elbe, and the Aussenalster Lake.

With every passing year, the number of participants in the race has been increasing. In the establishment year of Hamburg Marathon, 1986, 8000 runners participated in the marathon and the graph went up to 17000 in 2005.

Kenya's Bernard Koech gracefully defended his title and stood atop the podium by finishing the course of the race in a run time of 2:04:24. The results for this year have been released, let's have a look at the names of the winners.

Results of the Hamburg Marathon 2024

Men's Marathon

1st - Bernard Koech - 2:04.24

2nd - Haymanot Alew - 2:05.30

3rd - Philemon Kiplimo - 2:05.37

4th - Ronald Korir - 2:05.41

5th - Tsedat Korir - 2:06.40

6th - Oqbe Rueso - 2:06.49

7th - Brimin Misoi - 2:07:06

8th - Getaneh Molla - 2:07:38

9th Martin Musau - 2:08:42

10th - Sebastian Hendel - 2:08:50

11th - Andrew Buchanan - 2:08:58

12th - Abraham Cheroben - 2:09:20

13th - Sezgin Atac - 2:09:46

14th - Ebba Tulu Chala - 2:13:15

15th - Hugh Armstrong - 2:13.24

Women's Marathon

1st - Irine Cheptai - 2:18:21

2nd - Winfridah Moseti - 2:18:24

3rd - Gotytom Gebreslase - 2:21:18

4th - Jackline Cherono - 2:21:39

5th - Aminet Ahmed - 2:23:27

6th - Cynthia Limo 2:25:09

7th - Daiana Ocampo - 2:26:24

8th - Kidsan Alema - 2:26:50

9th - Ayantu Kumela - 2:27:18

10th - Neheng Khatala - 2:28:37

11th - Ellie Pashley - 2:29:58

12th - Natasha Wodak - 2:30:24

13th - Rabea Schoneborn - 2:35:07

14th - Ergis Arias - 2:39:41

15th - Aislinn Nic Dhomhnalli - 2:45:42

16th - Lineida Rojas Mateus - 2:45:43