Hamburg Marathon 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The Hamburg Marathon 2024 is all set to be held on April 28, Saturday. Established in 1986, the tournament has grown to be a prominent tournament for the marathon runners.

The course of the race covers mostly the city of Hamburg and its outskirts. Over the years the number of participants in the race has taken a steep rise, starting with 8000 in 1986 to more than 17000 in 2005. The event covers a distance of more than 42 km starting from Hamburg Messe.

Backed by Haspa since 2012, one of the most premium savings banks based in Hamburg, the tournament is also being colloquially called the Haspa Marathons. Sponsored by such an elite company, the event provides whopping prize money of Ksh 4 million to the winners while the second and third-placed contestants bag home around Ksh 2 million and Ksh 1.3 million, respectively.

In the 2024 edition of the marathons, Kenya's Bernard Koech will be looking for his second consecutive first-position finish at Hamburg after his blistering performance last year when he finished the course of the race in a run time of 2:04:09. In the female category, Kenya's Dorcas Tuitoek clinched the first position finishing the race in 2:20:09.

Frank Thaleisar, the organizer of the tournament recently elaborated on the aspirations he has for this 2024 edition of the marathon. He said in a statement:

"If all goes well on Sunday and the pacemakers run a bit more evenly and a little faster, we could see results similar to last year."

Hamburg Marathon: Schedule and order of events

Here is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the Haspa Marathons:

April 28 (Sunday):

9:30 AM Central European Time- Men's Marathon

9:30 AM Central European Time- Women's Marathon

The documents for the race by the participants had to be collected on April 23, Tuesday as a part of the Marathon Hamburg Expo. The primary school races for various grades were also conducted on Tuesday (April 23).

Hamburg Marathon: Where to Watch?

All the events of the Hamburg Marathon will be broadcast on Germany's NRK Channel. Besides, the event will be streamed live on YouTube for free. The broadcast of the events will begin at 8:45 AM Central European Time (CET).

The viewers can also experience the course of the race alongside the course of the race. The tickets for the same are available on the official site of the Hamburg Marathon.