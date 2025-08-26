Hanna and Haley Cavinder react as Nebraska’s Harper Murray joins in Taylor Swift’s viral ‘More of Me’ trend

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray took to social media to share a video of herself at her mural display at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Love Library, which was put up following the announcement of her NIL deal with Adidas. Murray used Taylor Swift's viral 'More of Me' audio in the video, with the post prompting a reaction from Hanna and Haley Cavinder, who are twin sisters and college basketball players. The twins also have multiple NIL deals with companies such as WWE and Under Armour.

Harper Murray is regarded as one of the best players on the Nebraska Volleyball team. She last played at the AVCA First Serve against No. 6 Stanford, where the Huskers managed to win, with Murray recording 10 kills and nine digs as well as hitting .308. Murray has earned multiple accolades during her time with Nebraska, such as being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and making the AVCA All-America Second Team.

In a post on TikTok, Murray shared a video of herself at her mural display, using the viral Taylor Swift "More of Me" audio, which involved the singer saying:

"I think we all know if there's one thing male sports fans want to see in their space isn't on their screens, it's more of me."

Hanna and Haley Cavinder commented on the post, writing:

"queen"

Still taken from Murray's TikTok (Source: @harpermurray/Tiktok)

Harper Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team are set to play next week against Lipscomb and Kentucky, as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Harper Murray makes feelings known on how she wants to be remembered at Nebraska

Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray recently revealed how she wants to be remembered as part of the Nebraska Volleyball team. In an interview on Hail Varsity, Murray said: (13:30 onwards)

"I want to be remembered simply as someone who was just a good teammate. And of course, each person has their why. It's something we all talk about. We were actually just sharing all of our why's the past few weeks and mine was for my teammates. Like I want to be someone who does it for the person next to me. And last year, I wrote Lexi's [Rodriguez] number on my finger and I'm still going to continue that."

"So I think I want to just be remembered as someone who was a good teammate and is loyal to the people around them because I like to think I'm a pretty honest person and I really cherish my relationships that I've made here."

Harper Murray joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as one of the most exciting talents in the nation, ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit as part of the class of 2023.

