Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and others react to Merritt Beason’s latest photo dump featuring their Super Bowl attendance 

Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and other Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball players reacted to Merritt Beason's recap photo dump. The athletes recently spent a week together in New Orleans.

Beason recently shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing glimpses of how she has been spending her time recently. In a few, she shared updates with Murray and Olivia Babcock from when they visited New Orleans to attend the Publicis' Women Sports Connect during the Super Bowl week.

They shared the panel with sports anchor Elle Duncan and former basketball player Renee Montgomery, speaking about the Pro Volleyball Federation and growth in women's sports.

She also shared some glimpses of her volleyball games and the quality time she spent with her friends. The post caught the attention of Harper Murray and other volleyball athletes, who left sweet comments.

Adoring the pictures, Murray made her feelings known for Beason and wrote:

"Love u"

Murray’s comment on Instagram (@merbson)

Following her, Jackson also left a sweet comment, writing:

"I love this."

Jackson’s comment on Instagram (@merbson)

Reacting to the pictures and the fun time they had together, Babcock wrote:

"Love you so much."

Babcock’s comment on Instagram (@merbson)

Another player, Maisie Boesiger, also commented:

"Love you!!!"

Boesiger’s comment on Instagram (@merbson)

Harper Murray recently attended the Women's NIT as a presenting athlete at the Triple Crown National Volleyball Championships at the Kansas Convention Center.

Harper Murray recalled playing volleyball in a football stadium

In Harper Murray's recent visit to the Kansas Convention Center, the Cornhuskers player opened up about her life experiences and agendas related to mental health. She shared the stage with Triple Crown Sports Network's Sarah Lauren, spoke about several learnings from her career, and shared important takeaways with the athletes present.

She also opened up about her team's achievements in her first year, stating that they played in a football stadium, a great experience for her.

"That year for us, like setting a national record and doing all the cool things that we did, was definitely a magical season for sure. I looked back on it and sometimes I'm like, there's no way I played in a football stadium. That's something I'm going to look back on one day and tell my kids about. But in the moment right now, it feels cool but it doesn't actually feel like it happened. And you know, we were undefeated majority of the season we only lost two games and that's incredible I think,” said Harper Murray [2:13 onwards].

They played the game at the Memorial Stadium, which hosted 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska' in 2023, and arranged a temporary court on the football stadium. Harper Murray has come a long way since this day and is now gearing up for the 2025 volleyball season under their new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

