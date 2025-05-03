Harper Murray, Laney Choboy & other Nebraska Volleyball players show off dance moves ahead of final spring match

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray was seen grooving up with her Husker teammates recently. The Husker player shared the video on TikTok ahead of their spring game against Kansas State. The video has since garnered thousands of likes, and the Husker Nation is showing their love for the TikTok video.

Ad

Harper Murray is a junior at Nebraska Volleyball. The Husker star made the AVCA All-American second team in 2024 and the AVCA All-American third team in 2023. Murray earned the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year in 2023 and was part of the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2024. In her 2024 beach Volleyball season, Murray partnered up with Laney Choboy and Merritt Beason, posting a 7-7 and 6-0 scoreline, respectively..

Teammates Laney Choboy, Ryan Hunter, and Skyler Pierce made an appearance on the recent TikTok posted by Harper Murray. The four outstanding Husker players were dancing to the 'Fetty Wap Birthday Nola Bounce' song by VIP.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball has registered 411 kills and 294 digs with 39 service aces in the 121 sets she has played with an average of 3.397 kills per set.

Nebraska Volleyball to visit Ord after their victory against Kansas State

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball have tested themselves against Omaha and Kansas. The team will be headed to Ord to face a new opponent, South Dakota State. The new head coach for Nebraska, Dani Busboom Kelly, in a conversation with hurrdattsports.com, said that being an athlete from Nebraska itself, she knows how important it is to take the sport to the small towns, she said:

Ad

"I kind of know what to expect, and I know it’s really special to the people in those towns. They put on a show the night before and treat us like royalty, so I know it’ll be a great time. It’s a way to just be really appreciative of what we have in the state of Nebraska."

The Huskers recently faced Kansas State at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Center. Nebraska won 3-0 over Kansas State, closing the game in three straight sets 25-20,25-18, and 25-21. Andi Jackson and Ryan Hunter registered the maximum number of kills for the team with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Harper Murray showed some of her best game, registering five kills and five digs. Laney Choboy put up 12 digs for the Huskers in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More